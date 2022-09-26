Read full article on original website
Related
LiAngelo Ball Signs With NBA Team, Joins Brothers in League
The middle Ball brother officially joins the NBA for the first time in his career.
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Devin Booker: “That is not the Robert Sarver I Know”
The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
Yardbarker
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 hottest burning questions facing Timberwolves entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Minnesota Timberwolves are entering the 2022-23 season full of expectations. After a solid regular season that led to the team’s first playoff berth since 2018, Minnesota came up short against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, falling 4-2 after blowing multiple double-digit leads. Despite...
Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade
With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know About ‘The Redeem Team' From 2008 Olympics
5 things to know about 'The Redeem Team' from 2008 Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ever since NBA stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James revealed that they would be teaming up to produce a Netflix-collaborative documentary on the 2008 U.S. men's Olympics basketball team, fans have been on the edges of their seats waiting to see the film.
NECN
Where NBA Coach of the Year Odds Stand After Celtics' Change
Mazzulla for Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think of his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
And-Ones: Pinson Rule, Deadline Sellers, M. Gasol, Sampson, Faried
The NBA has instituted a rule change this season that will penalize teams whose bench players and coaches are crowding the sidelines and standing for long periods of time, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel (all Twitter links). Teams will initially be warned, then get a delay-of-game warning, then be assessed a technical foul.
NBA・
‘It’s cloudy right now’: Deandre Ayton vocal on state of the Suns amid Robert Sarver media storm
The Robert Sarver controversy in the offseason is understandably affecting the Phoenix Suns. Center Deandre Ayton shares his feelings of confusion and uncertainty following the suspension meted out by the NBA on Sarver when he spoke with Marc J. Spears of ESPN during the team’s recent media day. “It’s...
Suns’ Deandre Ayton, coach Monty Williams have not spoken since Game 7 blowout, benching
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said that he has not spoken with head coach Monty Williams since the Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks last season.
Comments / 0