Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigation
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in Katy
Rockets Eric Gordon Wants To Win As Future Remains Uncertain
HOUSTON — Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon was all smiles during his first media day as a member of the Houston Rockets in September of 2016. Gordon was a newcomer who joined the Rockets as a free agent following an unsuccessful five-year tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. His goal was to play a vital role in helping the organization win its first NBA title since 1995.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
San Antonio Spurs going to Uvalde next month for a 'community impact visit'
Although details are still being ironed out, the AP reports that it appears that the entire team, including Coach Gregg Popovich, will be in attendance.
Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers Optimistic About PJ Tucker's Health
Sixers President Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged PJ Tucker's recent surgery on Monday.
Christian Wood Shares Adoration For Rockets Coach Stephen Silas
After two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood shares adoration for coach Stephen Silas.
Rockets issue updated height, weight measurements for 2022-23 roster
In updated measurements ahead of Houston Rockets training camp, which opens Tuesday, Jalen Green has put on weight. Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. are among several players listed as taller than their previous measurements. Green, a second-year guard, is listed at 183 pounds for the...
‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star
CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
NBA camps open; some go abroad, Spurs plan a trip to Uvalde
Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24.They can, however, continue reminding the city of 16,000 people that they’re not forgotten.The Spurs are planning what they’re calling a community impact event in Uvalde on Oct. 8; details are still being finalized, but it seems likely the entire team and Popovich will be making the 85-mile trip from San Antonio to the place where 21 people — 19 of them students — were killed at Robb Elementary School by a gunman four months ago.Popovich, a...
Daryl Morey, Sixers explain their offseason additions of PJ Tucker, others
CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers had a very busy offseason, adding players who they believe will help them in their quest for a title. After falling in the second round of the 2022 playoffs, the Sixers quickly identified multiple needs. They needed toughness. They needed shooting, and they needed players who can carry their weight at both ends of the floor in order to complement their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden.
Training Camp Preview: Rockets Ready To Take Next Step In Rebuild
For the first time in two years, the Houston Rockets are ready to move upwards with their rebuilding project ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.
Rockets Media Day Notebook: The Desire To Be The Best
With training camp set to begin on Tuesday, the Houston Rockets have their eyes set on being the NBA's best team in the future.
Suns SG Devin Booker Impressed With New Teammates
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker pointed to Jock Landale as a player he's been fairly impressed with thus far in training camp.
Newman's single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run...
