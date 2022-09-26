Sean Kanan, Melody Thomas Scott on Their 'Bold & the Beautiful,' 'Young & the Restless' Crossover (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
KSB
2d ago
Ok, so will Nikki pop in on Deacon at his apartment, look in the window and see Shelia?
7
SheKnows
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!
A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Finally (!) Makes the Decision That ‘Changes Lives Forever’ — and We Know Who He Picks
His years of waffling are down to mere days. It’s time. Past time, Bold & Beautiful fans would probably say, for Ridge to make up his mind and choose between current wife Brooke and former wife Taylor. And this fall, it sounds like the flip-flopping dressmaker finally will decide which woman is his Mrs. Right.
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
SheKnows
Hope Breaks Down in Tears After Leaving the Forrester Mansion — and Liam Issues a Warning
At the cabin, Liam tells Brooke the pacing will only make her anxiety worse. She’s uncomfortable when Thomas is too much in the picture and doubts he can handle his feelings when it comes to Hope. Then there’s Steffy and Taylor coming for her and Ridge — it feels like they’re under attack. Liam grunts at his phone, having not heard from Hope yet, and wonders what’s going on at the Forresters. Brooke complains about another Forrester family soiree they’re not invited to.
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think It’s Time For Chelsea to Leave
'The Young and the Restless' fans have made it clear they're done with Chelsea following her recent crimes, and fans are hoping she'll leave soon.
EW.com
Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama
Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
Mishael Morgan Updates Fans on Her Status at THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS
It’s been over a month since Amanda has been seen in Genoa City, and portrayer Mishael Morgan had to use social media to reassure fans that she was still part of the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!. Back in the Aug. 5 episode, Amanda was heartbroken to...
SheKnows
There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye
As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
SheKnows
Her Life in Pictures: As the Daughter of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Turns 28, Revisit Memorable Moments, From Being Her Dad’s Mini-Me to Becoming a Proud Mom
Dad’s Mini-Me Benard shared a fun collage that not only gave us a glimpse at a young Cailey but also highlighted just how much they look alike. “First of all let me explain this picture,” he stated. “Of course that’s my beautiful daughter Cailey in the middle… my mother always wanted a daughter so that’s me dressed up as a little girl in the corner.” Don’t worry readers, we thought that corner pic was Cailey too!
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Asks Thomas for a Favor Regarding Douglas
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester asks his son Thomas Forrester for an important favor.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Nina Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler] While at the Cemetery
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 5 – 9, Trina has reason to celebrate, but others aren’t having much fun. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. In a preview...
SheKnows
On the Anniversary of His First Date With His Future Husband, Days of Our Lives/Young & Restless’ Greg Rikaart Takes a Photo-Filled Walk Down Memory Lane
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor has a lot to be thankful for. May is a month to remember for Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo). Why? Because that’s when he married the love of his life Robert Sudduth in 2015. However, both guys took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to celebrate as well — the anniversary of their very first date!
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Why Clyde Murdered Abigail Will Be Revealed — and Brace Yourself for an Explosive Ending
One devastating loss could lead to a second. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of September 26 – 30, the motive for Abigail’s murder will come out. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Sonny remembered smelling vanilla before he was...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang and Tanner Novlan Have Very Different Reactions to the Scene in Aspen
It may be relaxing for one but not so much for the other. On Monday, we reported that some of the stars of The Bold and the Beautiful, including Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Krista Allen (Taylor) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), would be heading back to Aspen, Colorado for the CBS soap’s latest remote shoot. That same day, Lang posted a serene video of a babbling brook — no pun intended — with the hashtag “Aspen,” which means she’s already on location filming scenes.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Says Joseph Is the ‘Lover Boy’ She Wants, Monte Was a ‘Connecting Moment’
Taylor Hale reveals Joseph Abdin is still the lover boy she wants after the 'Big Brother 24' finale.
