Man Arrested After Allegedly Eluding Numerous Traffic Stops, Crashing In Ravine Near Cashmere
A 35-year-old man faces felony charges after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies overnight Tuesday morning. Officers say the man was driving a stolen pickup truck after 12:30am when he fled several attempts to stop him in the Wenatchee area after he was called in for erratic driving by another driver.
Victim in Friday Night Cashmere Shooting Identified, Murder Charges Filed
The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere is now identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere. Deputies say Urbina-Sotelo was shot several times at around 11pm in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Applets Way. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was...
Suspects arrested in Cashmere murder investigation
CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere. Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Bail set at $1 million for suspect in Cashmere murder
CASHMERE — Bail has been set at $1 million for the suspect in the killing of a 22-year-old man Friday night in Cashmere. Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder. His brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, has been charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance and is being held on $500,000 bail, according to court records.
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting
CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
Man Facing Felony Charges After Firing Pellet Gun At Cat Sunday Morning In Central Everett
A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail Sunday afternoon and later bailed out after being arrested by Everett Police for suspicion of Animal Cruelty and 2nd degree Malicious Mischief, both felonies. Here are the details of the incident that led to the arrest as provided by Everett Police Monday afternoon on social media.
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
Redmond Hiker Dead South of Leavenworth
A hiker from Redmond died while enroute to medical attention after hiking Aasgard Pass on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Rivercom responded to a medical emergency involving a 41-year-old Redmond man, Swaminathan Sundaram, who was hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth. Aasgard Pass is an access point between the Stuart...
Coroner says hiker on Aasgard Pass died of natural causes
The Chelan County Coroner’s office says a 41-year-old Redmond man died of natural causes Saturday while hiking on Aasgard Pass. Swaminathan Sundaram suffered a medical emergency about 9:40 a.m. and the group with him performed CPR until Forest Service rangers arrived to assist, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
WATCH: Emergency Crew Rescues Two Men From Washington Plane Crash Near Lake
Footage of a daring helicopter rescue shows onboard crews aiding two men after a Washington plane crash. Take a peek at the nerve-wracking video below. According to KGMI, the two men involved in the plane crash were found safely. Rescue crews arrived after the duo’s small plane went down in Skagit County.
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
Third week of Bolt Creek Fire brings challenging conditions, new evacuation warnings
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Very dry conditions and a red flag warning on Monday are adding to the challenges presented by the Bolt Creek Fire. The blaze that started Sept. 10 is now in its third week, relentlessly burning near Skykomish just west of Stevens Pass. So far it has...
U.S. 2 closed again as fire burns near roadway
U.S. Highway 2 was closed again overnight as the Bolt Creek Fire once again burned close to the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres since first being reported Sept. 9...
Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased
The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday. The critical fire...
State awards millions of dollars to Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties for salmon recovery
Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties have been awarded millions of dollars in state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grants. The state agency announced the awards on Monday. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish
SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, both directions of US...
