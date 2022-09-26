ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Suspects arrested in Cashmere murder investigation

CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere. Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Bail set at $1 million for suspect in Cashmere murder

CASHMERE — Bail has been set at $1 million for the suspect in the killing of a 22-year-old man Friday night in Cashmere. Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder. His brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, has been charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance and is being held on $500,000 bail, according to court records.
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting

CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
CASHMERE, WA
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Redmond Hiker Dead South of Leavenworth

A hiker from Redmond died while enroute to medical attention after hiking Aasgard Pass on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Rivercom responded to a medical emergency involving a 41-year-old Redmond man, Swaminathan Sundaram, who was hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth. Aasgard Pass is an access point between the Stuart...
REDMOND, WA
Coroner says hiker on Aasgard Pass died of natural causes

The Chelan County Coroner’s office says a 41-year-old Redmond man died of natural causes Saturday while hiking on Aasgard Pass. Swaminathan Sundaram suffered a medical emergency about 9:40 a.m. and the group with him performed CPR until Forest Service rangers arrived to assist, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
BLAINE, WA
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash

It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
U.S. 2 closed again as fire burns near roadway

U.S. Highway 2 was closed again overnight as the Bolt Creek Fire once again burned close to the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres since first being reported Sept. 9...
SKYKOMISH, WA
Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased

The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday. The critical fire...
SKYKOMISH, WA
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
LEAVENWORTH, WA

