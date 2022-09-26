Read full article on original website
Police: Child wounded in fatal shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —A child wounded in a shooting in Kansas City on Monday remains in critical condition, according to police spokesperson Adrianne Ortega. Just before 2p.m., officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City after a report of sounds of gunshots in the area.
Teenager recovering from stabbing in the Northland
Kansas City police investigate after finding a teenager in a Northland park Friday evening. The teen was stabbed and suffered critical injures.
DNA in stolen car linked Kansas City man to year-old murder
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges for a fatal 2021 shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Celon D. White, 35, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two other counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, on Sept....
KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 30th & Montgall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just 2.3 miles away from a triple shooting this afternoon. Just before 1:45 p.m., officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of E. 30th Street and Montgall Avenue. They said they received multiple calls regarding about the sound of gunshots in that area.
1 person shot to death at East 30th Street, Montgall Avenue
One person was killed in a shooting Monday near East 30th Street and Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
KCPD says they have safely located a missing 11-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department say they gave successfully locate an 11-year-old girl listed as a missing, runaway juvenile. Liliana Klenklen was last seen Tuesday around 10 p.m. near Northwest Barry Road and Northwest Roanridge Road. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt,...
Grocery worker allegedly filmed shopper in restroom
An employee of an area grocery store has been charged with allegedly recording a 60-year-old woman in the store’s restroom. The incident took place at the McKeever’s Price Chopper in Parkville at 9107 Hwy. 45 in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept 22. The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has...
Docs: Parkville Price Chopper deli worker filmed women in restroom
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Parkville grocery store worker was charged with felony invasion of privacy, accused of filming women in the bathroom. A 60-year-old woman told police she noticed that while inside one of the Price Chopper bathroom stalls, she noticed a cell phone over the stall wall, potentially recording her. The woman later said she recognized a deli employee wearing the same shoes and ball cap as the person who had been in the stall next to her.
Dozens of cars busted, broken into at Raytown apartments
Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.
Independence police cancel Silver Alert for 62-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence have canceled a Silver Alert after a missing 62-year-old man was found safe. Authorities said William Wilson was last seen in the 2600 block of South Berry Road about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Wilson walked aware from a residence. Police did...
KC mother relieved son’s suspected killer is facing charges after fatal shooting near 19th & Vine last year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City mother says that, after waiting more than a year, she is relieved her son’s suspected killer is facing charges for a deadly shooting near 19th and Vine on Sept. 8, 2021. Her son, Mortez Falkner, was killed minutes after his 32nd...
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
2 arrested, police continue to search for downtown Lawrence stabbing suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested, however, police are still searching for the suspect and information about a stabbing in downtown Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to an incident at the intersection of 7th St. and Vermont with reports of a stabbing.
Group urges community involvement in KC neighborhood with recent gun violence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group hit the streets Tuesday in an effort to stop violence in Kansas City. There have been 120 homicides so far this year. That's nine more murders than this time last year. The Blue Hills Neighborhood Association, Kansas City police, and KC Mothers in...
Leavenworth man convicted for forcing his way into home, pointing gun at family
A Leavenworth man was convicted after forcing himself into a home while armed to collect money that was owed to him.
Independence mom seeks answers after 17-year-old son died of fentanyl poisoning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nicole Dell said her 17-year-old son Ian was caring, funny and loved making friends. August 10 was another day for them, but something was unusual. “He seemed like he was in a bit of a bad mood, which wasn’t like him,” she said.
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
