Kansas City, MO

JC Post

DNA in stolen car linked Kansas City man to year-old murder

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges for a fatal 2021 shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Celon D. White, 35, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two other counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, on Sept....
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 30th & Montgall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just 2.3 miles away from a triple shooting this afternoon. Just before 1:45 p.m., officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of E. 30th Street and Montgall Avenue. They said they received multiple calls regarding about the sound of gunshots in that area.
KCTV 5

Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
KMBC.com

KCPD says they have safely located a missing 11-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department say they gave successfully locate an 11-year-old girl listed as a missing, runaway juvenile. Liliana Klenklen was last seen Tuesday around 10 p.m. near Northwest Barry Road and Northwest Roanridge Road. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt,...
plattecountylandmark.com

Grocery worker allegedly filmed shopper in restroom

An employee of an area grocery store has been charged with allegedly recording a 60-year-old woman in the store’s restroom. The incident took place at the McKeever’s Price Chopper in Parkville at 9107 Hwy. 45 in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept 22. The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has...
Rachel Riley
KCTV 5

Docs: Parkville Price Chopper deli worker filmed women in restroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Parkville grocery store worker was charged with felony invasion of privacy, accused of filming women in the bathroom. A 60-year-old woman told police she noticed that while inside one of the Price Chopper bathroom stalls, she noticed a cell phone over the stall wall, potentially recording her. The woman later said she recognized a deli employee wearing the same shoes and ball cap as the person who had been in the stall next to her.
KMBC.com

Independence police cancel Silver Alert for 62-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence have canceled a Silver Alert after a missing 62-year-old man was found safe. Authorities said William Wilson was last seen in the 2600 block of South Berry Road about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Wilson walked aware from a residence. Police did...
WIBW

2 arrested, police continue to search for downtown Lawrence stabbing suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested, however, police are still searching for the suspect and information about a stabbing in downtown Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to an incident at the intersection of 7th St. and Vermont with reports of a stabbing.
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KSNT News

New details released after child hit on local highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
