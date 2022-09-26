ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEYSER, W.VA. (WV NEWS)- It is that time of year again, and West Virginia anglers couldn’t b…
HOBBIES
California governor approves farmworker unionization law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
What you need to know about fentanyl

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) -- As headline after headline refer to the ever-growing opioid addiction in West Virginia, fentanyl is a word that keeps popping up. Yet, many find themselves asking, what is fentanyl?
HEALTH
WVa programs receiving $7.9M in federal funding awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $7.9 million for seven West Virginia programs to address homelessness, health care services and medical research. The awards include $5.8 million to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for home visit services for...
HOMELESS
In Minnesota, abortion keys Keith Ellison's 2nd term hopes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Keith Ellison gave up a safe seat in Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Now locked in a tough reelection fight, he's arguing that he's been far less of a partisan warrior than his critics claim.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph (14 kph), but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
FLORIDA STATE

