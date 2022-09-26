Read full article on original website
Dave Coleman
1d ago
This is why forcing young women to have babies they do not wish to nurture & raise is morally wrong. Few have the courage to admit the more you force a child to raise a child? The more stories like these you will read. Spare me your righteousness. Texas has the poorest adoption system and lousiest child welfare ‘success’ in America (especially damning considering the wealth & religious fever herein). So? You reap what you sow, as prophecied, and denied.
3
Comments / 7