Las Vegas, NV

ESPN

Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm eyeing 2023 return to Octagon, puts Meisha Tate at top of potential opponents list

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is unlikely to fight again this year, but is eyeing a return in early 2023 -- and she has an ideal opponent in mind. Holm, 40, told ESPN she is recovering from a surgery she underwent following a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. She expects to resume full-speed training in about two months, and then resume her 135-pound UFC title chase. Despite a professional combat sports career that dates back to 2002, she believes she has a lot left.
UFC
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
mmanews.com

Rousey Names Major Differences Between UFC & WWE Fans

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has named what separates fans of the MMA promotion from those of the WWE. After a championship win and defense in the now-defunct Strikeforce organization, 2008 Olympic medal-winning judoka Rousey inherited the UFC’s 135-pound gold. From there, she went about building a reign that grew her stardom to an unprecedented level at the time.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: Aspen Ladd a talented fighter, but UFC release 'had to happen'

LAS VEGAS – Dana White says the UFC had no choice but to release Aspen Ladd. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) was cut by the promotion Tuesday after three fight cancellations caused by her missing weight. The 27-year-old was scheduled to face Sara McMann at UFC Fight Night 210, but the bout was scrapped after Ladd came in at 138 pounds, two pounds over the bantamweight limit.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Invicta FC 49 results: Jillian DeCoursey taps Jessica Delboni to claim atomweight title

Invicta FC returned to action Wednesday for a seven-fight event featuring an atomweight title bout, and MMA Junkie provided a live stream and official results of the event. Invicta FC 49 took place at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Okla. In the main event, Jessica Delboni sought to defend the atomweight title for the first time against Jillian DeCoursey. However, the belt would change hands in the first round.
HINTON, OK
Yardbarker

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco Headlines PFL Championship in New York on Nov. 25

A women’s lightweight final between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. will headline the PFL Championship card on Nov. 25. The organization announced the majority of the lineup for its final event of the year on Wednesday. The PFL Championship will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will see Brendan Loughnane square off against Bubba Jenkins at featherweight in the evening’s co-main event. The main card will be a pay-per-view available via ESPN+, and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A price point was not announced, however.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Dana White shares his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Let’s not get crazy here”

Dana White is sharing his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev. Former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) earned a UFC contract Tuesday night, September 27th, with a dominating win over Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout in Dana White’s Contender Series Week 10 at the UFC Apex. Nickal submitted Beard just 52 seconds into the fight.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62 poster drops for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the APEX facility on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, headlined by the 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Now they have an official poster. UFC...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda

The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: “Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life”

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes BJ Penn is the greatest to ever do it. ‘The Spider’ is set to return to the boxing ring next month against Jake Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner will take place from the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Ahead of the bout, many have praised Silva as the greatest fighter in MMA history.
UFC

