Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Related
Sean O'Malley surprised Petr Yan is a 4-1 favorite at UFC 280: 'I believe I'm better'
Sean O'Malley doesn’t agree with the betting odds for his upcoming fight against Petr Yan. According to Tipico Sportsbook, O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) is a +280 underdog heading into his bout with former bantamweight champion Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi.
ESPN
Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm eyeing 2023 return to Octagon, puts Meisha Tate at top of potential opponents list
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is unlikely to fight again this year, but is eyeing a return in early 2023 -- and she has an ideal opponent in mind. Holm, 40, told ESPN she is recovering from a surgery she underwent following a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. She expects to resume full-speed training in about two months, and then resume her 135-pound UFC title chase. Despite a professional combat sports career that dates back to 2002, she believes she has a lot left.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
MMAmania.com
UFC ‘Contender Series’ results: Live stream play-by-play updates - Bo Nickal’s return
Dana White’s Contender Series makes its final appearance of 2022 this evening (Tues., Sept. 27, 2022) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with one last batch of would-be Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars. Once again, all five of last week’s winners walked away with contracts, most notably 17-year-old Raul...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mmanews.com
Rousey Names Major Differences Between UFC & WWE Fans
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has named what separates fans of the MMA promotion from those of the WWE. After a championship win and defense in the now-defunct Strikeforce organization, 2008 Olympic medal-winning judoka Rousey inherited the UFC’s 135-pound gold. From there, she went about building a reign that grew her stardom to an unprecedented level at the time.
Dana White: Aspen Ladd a talented fighter, but UFC release 'had to happen'
LAS VEGAS – Dana White says the UFC had no choice but to release Aspen Ladd. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) was cut by the promotion Tuesday after three fight cancellations caused by her missing weight. The 27-year-old was scheduled to face Sara McMann at UFC Fight Night 210, but the bout was scrapped after Ladd came in at 138 pounds, two pounds over the bantamweight limit.
Invicta FC 49 results: Jillian DeCoursey taps Jessica Delboni to claim atomweight title
Invicta FC returned to action Wednesday for a seven-fight event featuring an atomweight title bout, and MMA Junkie provided a live stream and official results of the event. Invicta FC 49 took place at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Okla. In the main event, Jessica Delboni sought to defend the atomweight title for the first time against Jillian DeCoursey. However, the belt would change hands in the first round.
Yardbarker
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco Headlines PFL Championship in New York on Nov. 25
A women’s lightweight final between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. will headline the PFL Championship card on Nov. 25. The organization announced the majority of the lineup for its final event of the year on Wednesday. The PFL Championship will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will see Brendan Loughnane square off against Bubba Jenkins at featherweight in the evening’s co-main event. The main card will be a pay-per-view available via ESPN+, and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A price point was not announced, however.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dana White shares his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Let’s not get crazy here”
Dana White is sharing his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev. Former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) earned a UFC contract Tuesday night, September 27th, with a dominating win over Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout in Dana White’s Contender Series Week 10 at the UFC Apex. Nickal submitted Beard just 52 seconds into the fight.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 poster drops for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the APEX facility on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, headlined by the 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Now they have an official poster. UFC...
Video: Bo Nickal runs through CFFC champ Donovan Beard in 52 seconds to earn UFC contract
LAS VEGAS – Bo Nickal entered Dana White’s Contender Series 56 with a ton of hype – and likely left with even more. In the final bout of DWCS, Season 6, Nickal (3-0 MMA) trucked through CFFC middleweight champion Donovan Beard (7-2) for a triangle choke submission at the 0:52 mark of Round 1.
'Would love to see him and Khamzat': Twitter reacts to Bo Nickal's blowout win to earn UFC contract
Bo Nickal needed just 52 seconds to put a stamp on his ticket to the UFC against Donovan Beard at Dana White’s Contender Series 56 on Tuesday. Nickal (3-0) once again lived up to his hype when he steamrolled Beard (7-2), forcing UFC president White to give him a contract to join the middleweight division.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
UFC Vegas 61: Why fans and media won't be in attendance for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
UFC fans and the MMA media were excited to attend the UFC’s APEX Center for another fight night on October 1. Many put travel plans in action, but the UFC threw a curveball at everyone just a few days before the event. Per the UFC, UFC Vegas 61 will...
Bloody Elbow
Mackenzie Dern claims Mark Zuckerberg rented out entire UFC Vegas 61 event; Dana White calls BS
For the first time since the early months of the pandemic, the UFC will have a closed-door event, with even media members not being allowed in. It will be for UFC Vegas 61, headlined by a strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. UFC president Dana White was asked...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda
The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: “Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life”
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes BJ Penn is the greatest to ever do it. ‘The Spider’ is set to return to the boxing ring next month against Jake Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner will take place from the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Ahead of the bout, many have praised Silva as the greatest fighter in MMA history.
Comments / 0