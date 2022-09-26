ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs donate lacrosse gear throughout Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are doing more than prepping for their inaugural season. CEO Mark Fine announced that the Las Vegas Desert Dogs would be donating lacrosse gear throughout Clark County and the City of Las Vegas. “From the very early days of establishing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to celebrate National Coffee Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas food insecurity growing with inflation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As inflation drives food prices higher, one of the largest food banks and distributors of donated food is seeing a greater need. The evidence, according to Brooke Neubauer, the founder, and CEO of The Just One Project at Rancho and Bonanza is the lines of cars that seem to grow each week, with new families arriving to pick up food and other necessities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Golden Knights to honor 1 October survivors, first responders on 5th anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be reaching out to the community in a special way on the 5th anniversary of the 1 October shooting this Saturday. The team announced Wednesday that they would host a blood drive and unveil a new police cruiser to honor victims, first responders, and community members affected by the tragedy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Formula One to hold free Launch Party event on Las Vegas Strip this fall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One announced it will hold a free Launch Party at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip this November. The racing circuit will bring the power of the cars up close and personal during the free event on Saturday, Nov. 5, just over a year before the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Adison

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adison was diagnosed in 2009. Every month she receives an intravenous infusion, which can take up to four hours, so that her immune system can function properly. After waiting through the pandemic for travel to be safer for her, she finally got to spend a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New training facility shedding light after 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sometimes, it takes a tragedy to light a fire. That's the connection between the 1 October shooting and the rise of the new state-of-the-art Joint Emergency Training Institute for first responders. It wasn't all that long ago that this place was a dream--something that might...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson breaks ground on new park with community garden

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest park on Wednesday. City leaders and other dignitaries put shovels into the ground for Drake Street Park, a 3.5-acre property that will also feature Henderson's first community garden. The park is located near Major Avenue...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Maroon 5 announces new residency at Park MGM on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting the moves like Jagger. Maroon 5 has announced it will headline a new residency at Park MGM starting next spring. "M5LV The Residency" is described as being custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience inside the 5,200-seat venue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

