23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs donate lacrosse gear throughout Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are doing more than prepping for their inaugural season. CEO Mark Fine announced that the Las Vegas Desert Dogs would be donating lacrosse gear throughout Clark County and the City of Las Vegas. “From the very early days of establishing...
news3lv.com
'A Beautiful Day' lends help for current and aged out foster kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "A Beautiful Day" was established with the mission of raising awareness for programs and services that help current and "aged out" foster kids. Emanuel Green joined us to talk about his foster story and to share more information.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas non-profit Opportunity 180 launches new campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "I Stand With Kids" is a new campaign that was recently launched by the Las Vegas non-profit Opportunity 180. CEO Jana Wilcox Lavin joined us to share all of the details. Visit StandWithKidsNV.com to learn more.
news3lv.com
How to celebrate National Coffee Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
news3lv.com
Sweet and playful Joe Star available for adoption via Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Star from the Nevada SPCA joined us in studio on Monday!. He's a shy but sweet and playful 5-year-old dog who is looking for a forever home. Lori Heeren with Nevada SPCA joined us to share more about Joe!
news3lv.com
Rise Lantern and Music Festival coming to Las Vegas desert this fall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An amazing spectacle is set to take place just 25 miles south of our city. The Rise Lantern and Music Festival will hold its 8th annual event in the desert near Las Vegas. The festival is made to create a naturally inspiring setting paired with...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas food insecurity growing with inflation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As inflation drives food prices higher, one of the largest food banks and distributors of donated food is seeing a greater need. The evidence, according to Brooke Neubauer, the founder, and CEO of The Just One Project at Rancho and Bonanza is the lines of cars that seem to grow each week, with new families arriving to pick up food and other necessities.
news3lv.com
Circa looks to hire for over 100 open positions during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Circa Hospitality Group in downtown Las Vegas is looking to fill dozens of openings during an upcoming hiring event. The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino Valet, located at 1 E Fremont St.
news3lv.com
Golden Knights to honor 1 October survivors, first responders on 5th anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be reaching out to the community in a special way on the 5th anniversary of the 1 October shooting this Saturday. The team announced Wednesday that they would host a blood drive and unveil a new police cruiser to honor victims, first responders, and community members affected by the tragedy.
news3lv.com
Formula One to hold free Launch Party event on Las Vegas Strip this fall
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One announced it will hold a free Launch Party at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip this November. The racing circuit will bring the power of the cars up close and personal during the free event on Saturday, Nov. 5, just over a year before the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Adison
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adison was diagnosed in 2009. Every month she receives an intravenous infusion, which can take up to four hours, so that her immune system can function properly. After waiting through the pandemic for travel to be safer for her, she finally got to spend a...
news3lv.com
Opening date set for Cronut creator's new bakery at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The opening date is set for pastry chef Dominique Ansel's new bakery at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. The bakery, called Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, is scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 21. The first 100 guests will receive a commemorative gift to celebrate the opening.
news3lv.com
New training facility shedding light after 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sometimes, it takes a tragedy to light a fire. That's the connection between the 1 October shooting and the rise of the new state-of-the-art Joint Emergency Training Institute for first responders. It wasn't all that long ago that this place was a dream--something that might...
news3lv.com
Local high school mariachi band makes special appearance on popular kid's program 'Blippi'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local high school mariachi band is continuing its success with a unique opportunity featuring a notable kid's educational personality. Mariachi Joya, a mariachi band formed of students at Las Vegas High School, got the chance to perform in a new episode with popular Youtube children's educator, Blippi.
news3lv.com
Florida resident wins $154,000 jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Florida resident is headed home with over $100k more in his pocket. On Monday, James Saneholtz hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $154,571 when playing Mississippi Stud at Paris Las Vegas and hitting a royal flush. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Luke Bryan to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police anticipate new grant to increase safety enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pedestrian deaths in Las Vegas are up 32% over the past year. Metro police hope new funding will help them crack down on reckless drivers. This Saturday marks the beginning of a new grant year giving officers access to extra money to increase enforcement. MORE...
news3lv.com
City of Henderson breaks ground on new park with community garden
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest park on Wednesday. City leaders and other dignitaries put shovels into the ground for Drake Street Park, a 3.5-acre property that will also feature Henderson's first community garden. The park is located near Major Avenue...
news3lv.com
Maroon 5 announces new residency at Park MGM on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting the moves like Jagger. Maroon 5 has announced it will headline a new residency at Park MGM starting next spring. "M5LV The Residency" is described as being custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience inside the 5,200-seat venue.
news3lv.com
Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
