Backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival With Maren Morris, Avril Lavigne, Lionel Richie, Morgan Wallen, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, More

23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
WATCH: Vince Gill Performs Unreleased Chris Stapleton Collab During ACM Honors
Country music legend Vince Gill made a special appearance at this year’s ACM Honors to debut an old collaboration with Chris Stapleton. As Gill shared, he and Stapleton are longtime friends. And he knew about the Tennesse Whiskey singer’s talents long before the rest of the world. And the two have penned several songs together. The first was a tune called You Don’t Wanna Love a Man Like Me.
Maren Morris might skip CMAs after Brittany, Jason Aldean spat: Not ‘comfortable’
Maren Morris still hasn’t decided whether she will be going to this year’s CMA Awards amid her feud with fellow country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean. The “Bones” hitmaker, 32, earned one nomination but admitted in a new interview that she does not “feel comfortable” attending the annual awards show in person. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go.” Morris’ hit record “Humble Quest”...
Miranda Lambert Looks Back on Her ‘Amazing’ Road to Country Music Superstardom in ACM Honors Speech
Miranda Lambert was presented the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. The show, which was taped on August 24, aired on Tuesday and it was a spectacular celebration of country music. Lambert’s award was presented because she earned Best New Female Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. In her speech, she reflected on that path. Check out a clip below.
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud
The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut
Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Jason Aldean Fans Support Wife Brittany After She Drops Subtle Reference To Drama With Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope
It’s been a whirlwind of social media posts and comments over the last week after country music stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope joined forces in response to comments made by Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany. Now, Brittany is back on social media sharing her busy life with fans, noting that it has been an “eventful weekend.”
Newly-separated Kelsea Ballerini looks leggy in silver mini-dress at the Nashville Songwriter Awards
Two-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini donned a leggy look to attend the NSAI's sold-out, fifth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium in her native Tennessee on Tuesday. The 29-year-old country crooner in a glittery silver long-sleeved mini-dress and black slingbacks selected by stylist Molly Dickson. Kelsea flashed her taut...
Gwen Stefani Reveals She Had No Idea Who Blake Shelton Was Before ‘The Voice’
Everyone loves husband and wife singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. However, Stefani recently revealed a hilarious fact about the two. Stefani and Shelton have both famously been judges on the competition singing show The Voice. They hit it off over the seasons, eventually sparking a relationship and getting married after a few years. It was known that they met for the first time on the show, but Stefani revealed that she had no idea who her future husband was until The Voice.
John Legend Ready To ‘Battle’ Blake Shelton As New Rival On The Voice, But Camila Cabello Came Out Swinging In Season Premiere
John Legend is ready to be Blake Shelton's new rival on The Voice, but the cowboy better watch out for Camila Cabello.
musictimes.com
Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello Feuding on the 'Voice?' Here Are All the Details
It looks like Camila Cabello's journey as a new coach at The Voice would not be as easy as she thinks it would be as longstanding coach Blake Shelton is setting up to be her formidable foe on the reality singing competition. County music icon Blake Shelton, who has been...
‘The Voice’ Contestant Convinces Camila Cabello That Shawn Mendes Is Onstage During Blind Audition
Camila Cabello was shocked by a contestant's blind audition on The Voice. Tanner Howe auditioned for the singing competition show on Monday's episode, choosing to perform a rendition of Shawn Mendes' song, "Mercy." Cabello was quick to recognize the tune, and even questioned whether or not her ex-boyfriend was standing...
SFGate
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Season 2 of Their Hulu Reality Series, Transitioning From TikTok to Hollywood and Charli’s Potential Music Career
When Charli D’Amelio started posting dance videos to TikTok in 2019, the now 18-year-old could never have imagined it would lead to a clothing line with her older sister Dixie, countless brand deals and a family reality show. Despite the stigma that often accompanies the TikTok famous who attempt to transition to Hollywood, the D’Amelios have prevailed, as Dixie’s blossoming music career and Charli’s casting in filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez’s upcoming horror film attest.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Kid Singer Ansley Burns to Appear on ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Singer Ansley Burns, who reached the Semifinals on America’s Got Talent Season 14, recently announced that she auditioned for The Voice Season 22. Ansley was just 12 years old when she auditioned for AGT, and she’s now 16. AGT Star Ansley Burns Auditions for The Voice. Ansley auditioned...
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani snags California singer from bickering Blake Shelton, John Legend
Gwen Stefani emerged victorious during the fourth round of blind auditions Tuesday when she scored Tanner Howe, a 29-year-old independent artist.
