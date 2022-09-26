Those of us hoping to preserve a livable world for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren can find much to celebrate in the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law by President Biden. It contains a huge investment in low-carbon technologies and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. The significance of this legislative victory cannot be overstated. For decades, scientists warned of the dire consequences...

