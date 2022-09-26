ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

NBC Connecticut

Treasury's Wally Adeyemo Says Biden Administration Is Doing Everything It Can to Combat Inflation and Recession

The Treasury's Wally Adeyemo touts the Biden administration's economic policies during CNBC's investing summit. The deputy Treasury secretary said the economic outlook is strong despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine affecting inflation. Adeyemo waved off concerns about a debt increase from White House policies, said...
BUSINESS
The Herald-Times

Column: Climate legislations passes, but it’s still critical to elect climate candidates

Those of us hoping to preserve a livable world for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren can find much to celebrate in the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law by President Biden. It contains a huge investment in low-carbon technologies and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. The significance of this legislative victory cannot be overstated. For decades, scientists warned of the dire consequences...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bicmagazine.com

U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds

(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Oil export terminal plan exposes energy rift in Texas

The debate over Sea Port and other projects shows the tension between two Biden administration goals — addressing climate change and maintaining a stable energy supply. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Clean Energy Backers: Permitting Bill Imperative in Climate Fight

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Environmental groups and some fellow Democratic lawmakers had pilloried U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's bill to speed energy permitting as a handout to fossil fuel companies, but clean energy advocates said the bill's failure would hinder the rapid expansion renewable power needs to combat climate change. Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Markets Insider

Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

All US States, DC, Puerto Rico Get Green Light For EV Charging Plans

We've been working to keep you posted on the developments surrounding the Biden-Harris Administration's US EV charging infrastructure plans. Not long ago, we told you that 35 US states already had their future charging plans approved. Now, just a few weeks later, all 50 states are officially approved, as well as Washington DC and Puerto Rico.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry Calls for Ramp-Up in Financing to Slash Methane Emissions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, U.S. special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday. In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry...
ENVIRONMENT

