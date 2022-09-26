Read full article on original website
CNBC
Biden's new environmental justice office will oversee $3 billion in grants to polluted communities
The Environmental Protection Agency on Saturday launched an office that will focus on supporting and delivering grant money to minority communities in the U.S. disproportionally affected by pollution and other environmental issues. The Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights is made up of more than 200 EPA staff...
NBC Connecticut
Treasury's Wally Adeyemo Says Biden Administration Is Doing Everything It Can to Combat Inflation and Recession
The Treasury's Wally Adeyemo touts the Biden administration's economic policies during CNBC's investing summit. The deputy Treasury secretary said the economic outlook is strong despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine affecting inflation. Adeyemo waved off concerns about a debt increase from White House policies, said...
Biden must use federal purchasing power to fight plastic pollution crisis
Every minute, humans around the world buy 1 million plastic drinking bottles. Most plastic ends up in the trash, and too much of that makes its way to our waterways, where it harms wildlife and breaks down into tiny particles that poison ecosystems. At the current rate of contamination, by...
Column: Climate legislations passes, but it’s still critical to elect climate candidates
Those of us hoping to preserve a livable world for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren can find much to celebrate in the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law by President Biden. It contains a huge investment in low-carbon technologies and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. The significance of this legislative victory cannot be overstated. For decades, scientists warned of the dire consequences...
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
bicmagazine.com
U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds
(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
eenews.net
Oil export terminal plan exposes energy rift in Texas
The debate over Sea Port and other projects shows the tension between two Biden administration goals — addressing climate change and maintaining a stable energy supply. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You...
US News and World Report
U.S. Clean Energy Backers: Permitting Bill Imperative in Climate Fight
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Environmental groups and some fellow Democratic lawmakers had pilloried U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's bill to speed energy permitting as a handout to fossil fuel companies, but clean energy advocates said the bill's failure would hinder the rapid expansion renewable power needs to combat climate change. Democratic...
The Pathway to 90% Clean Electricity Is Mostly Clear. The Last 10%, Not So Much
The United States gets about 40 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources, including renewables and nuclear, and researchers have a pretty good idea of how to cost-effectively get to about 90 percent. But that last 10 percent? It gets expensive and there is little agreement about how to do...
Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
At a Global Conference on Clean Energy, Granholm Announces Billions in Federal Aid for Carbon Capture and Emerging Technology
PITTSBURGH—As world leaders gathered in New York City last week for the 77th U.N. General Assembly, another international conference focused on a global transition to clean, renewable energy took place here in what has been the epicenter of the American steel industry. At stake was how trillions of dollars...
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
insideevs.com
All US States, DC, Puerto Rico Get Green Light For EV Charging Plans
We've been working to keep you posted on the developments surrounding the Biden-Harris Administration's US EV charging infrastructure plans. Not long ago, we told you that 35 US states already had their future charging plans approved. Now, just a few weeks later, all 50 states are officially approved, as well as Washington DC and Puerto Rico.
US News and World Report
U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry Calls for Ramp-Up in Financing to Slash Methane Emissions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, U.S. special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday. In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry...
