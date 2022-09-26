ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed, Man Injured In Overnight Crash Near Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Man Shot, Killed By Homeowner During Reported Burglary Identified

The man shot and killed by a Tulsa homeowner during an alleged burglary on Tuesday has been identified by police. According to TPD, 32-year-old Scotty Villines died at the scene of the incident after police say he was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner told officers that Villines climbed through the back window and was inside the home when he shot him.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County

One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Second suspect arrested from deadly Broken Arrow Expressway shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second suspect has been arrested from a deadly shooting that happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway in late July, according to police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in late August for his connection to the murder and charged with first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

DA Kunzweiler Home After Stabbing Incident, Thanks First-Responders For Help

District Attorney Steven Kunzweiler's daughter was arrested by Tulsa Police after they said she stabbed him, then herself. Kunzweiler released a statement saying he is home and is thanking first responders for their professionalism. The statement continued, saying he found himself in a situation he hoped would never happen. It...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Crash on Hwy 117 overturns two vehicles, no severe injuries reported

Photos by Charles Betzler. Sapulpa Police and Emergency responders were dispatched Tuesday night at 7:32 pm to the scene of an injury accident on Highway 117, just west of Overlook Drive. Lt. Tyler Brogdon, the Night Supervisor who was in charge of the incident, told the Sapulpa Times that a...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for three people after car burglary theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people they believe may have been involved in a car burglary. On Sept. 4, a car was broken into and burglarized near 81st and Mingo. A short time later, the three men shown in the photos were...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing

The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Wagoner County teen found safe

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/22 9:05 a.m.): The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Kenzie Stephens was found safe and returned to her parents. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK

