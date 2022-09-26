Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Killed, Man Injured In Overnight Crash Near Tulsa International Airport
Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.
Woman killed, man injured in rollover crash near TIA
A woman is dead and a man is recovering in the hospital after crashing near Tulsa International Airport Tuesday night.
Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
news9.com
Man Shot, Killed By Homeowner During Reported Burglary Identified
The man shot and killed by a Tulsa homeowner during an alleged burglary on Tuesday has been identified by police. According to TPD, 32-year-old Scotty Villines died at the scene of the incident after police say he was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner told officers that Villines climbed through the back window and was inside the home when he shot him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police identify man shot and killed by homeowner in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/2022 1:25 p.m.): Police identified 32-year-old Scotty Villines as the man shot and killed by a Tulsa homeowner Tuesday. Police said the homeowner was questioned and released by detectives. Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in midtown Tulsa. Police were called to a home Tuesday...
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County
One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Second suspect arrested from deadly Broken Arrow Expressway shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second suspect has been arrested from a deadly shooting that happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway in late July, according to police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in late August for his connection to the murder and charged with first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
Police investigate man shot and killed in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in midtown Tulsa. Police were called to a home Tuesday afternoon, near East 13th Street and South Harvard Avenue, south of the University of Tulsa campus. Officers said an elderly man shot and killed a man breaking into his home...
news9.com
DA Kunzweiler Home After Stabbing Incident, Thanks First-Responders For Help
District Attorney Steven Kunzweiler's daughter was arrested by Tulsa Police after they said she stabbed him, then herself. Kunzweiler released a statement saying he is home and is thanking first responders for their professionalism. The statement continued, saying he found himself in a situation he hoped would never happen. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search Continues For 2 Suspects In Tulsa Hookah Lounge Homicide
Tulsa Police are looking for two people wanted for the killing of a 17-year-old during a gun battle in May where police say more than 140 shots were fired. Currently, police say one of the three suspects is in custody. According to homicide investigators, 17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot in...
sapulpatimes.com
Crash on Hwy 117 overturns two vehicles, no severe injuries reported
Photos by Charles Betzler. Sapulpa Police and Emergency responders were dispatched Tuesday night at 7:32 pm to the scene of an injury accident on Highway 117, just west of Overlook Drive. Lt. Tyler Brogdon, the Night Supervisor who was in charge of the incident, told the Sapulpa Times that a...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for three people after car burglary theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people they believe may have been involved in a car burglary. On Sept. 4, a car was broken into and burglarized near 81st and Mingo. A short time later, the three men shown in the photos were...
Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
News On 6
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing
The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
Missing Wagoner County teen found safe
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/22 9:05 a.m.): The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Kenzie Stephens was found safe and returned to her parents. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
2 Safe After Escaping Early-Morning House Fire In Tulsa
Two people are safe on Tuesday morning after escaping from a house fire that broke out near Charles Page Boulevard and Gilcrease Museum Road. Firefighters say the call came in just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday after a neighbor spotted the fire. Crews arrived on scene and found flames coming...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Injured in a Collision Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer
One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning. OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A 2013...
Comments / 0