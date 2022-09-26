Read full article on original website
lakeandsumterstyle.com
8am Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center
Hurricane Ian has unfortunately been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane. Many of the experts have predicted that the hurricane will maintain wind of 140mph as it reaches shore later on this afternoon into early tonight. Ian was upgraded to a Category 4 at 5am ET this morning. There is...
WESH
Lake County leaders discuss final preparation before Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County leaders held a news conference Wednesday morning on preparations for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 Wednesday morning. At the Lake County Emergency Operations Center, leaders spoke at 9:30 a.m. on shelters, closures, necessary supplies and other steps to prepare...
click orlando
Flagler County issues countywide curfew, evacuation order as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A countywide curfew and evacuation order is now in effect for Flagler County residents, according to county officials. The curfew goes into effect Wednesday at 8 p.m., and will be in effect “every night until Hurricane Ian has left our area and it’s safe enough for the curfew to be lifted or modified,” according to a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Little Wekiva River experiences record flood levels during Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Little Wekiva River, the 18.2-mile stream in Seminole County, experienced record flood levels Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Seminole County officials said the the flooding from the Altamonte Springs stream, which has been at...
Orange County Sheriff, Mayor Says Expect Direct Impact From Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Expect a direct impact to Orange County, with up to 2ft of rain & tropical storm force winds of 35 mph starting at 2 p.m. according to John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, and Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “Please
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian
The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
click orlando
WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Currently, leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages
Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
click orlando
WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
wfla.com
Hurricane Ian: Citrus County
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Citrus County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Shelters/Evacuation Centers. Lecanto Primary, 3790 W Educational Path in Lecanto (Pet Friendly) Central Ridge Elementary...
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County not out of the woods yet
When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
wmfe.org
Central Florida forecasts include high winds from Hurricane Ian, starting this afternoon
Central Florida is likely to begin experiencing tropical storm force winds by 2 p.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rains are expected throughout the storm and could cause flooding. In Central Florida, the storm will impact Polk County first. Emergency managers there say the National Weather Service...
villages-news.com
The Villages relying on retention ponds to hold rainfall from Hurricane Ian
The Villages is relying on its retention ponds to hold the rainfall from Hurricane Ian, thereby protecting the community from flooding. The Villages’ extensive stormwater system includes more than 700 lakes, basins and wetland areas. To ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system throughout the community, the...
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties
Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County residents who live east of I-95 should prepare to evacuate, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials on Tuesday told residents who live east of Interstate 95, or in mobile homes or low-lying flood-prone areas, to prepare to evacuate as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. All residents in the county are being urged to complete their hurricane...
