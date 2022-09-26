ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

lakeandsumterstyle.com

8am Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center

Hurricane Ian has unfortunately been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane. Many of the experts have predicted that the hurricane will maintain wind of 140mph as it reaches shore later on this afternoon into early tonight. Ian was upgraded to a Category 4 at 5am ET this morning. There is...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler County issues countywide curfew, evacuation order as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A countywide curfew and evacuation order is now in effect for Flagler County residents, according to county officials. The curfew goes into effect Wednesday at 8 p.m., and will be in effect “every night until Hurricane Ian has left our area and it’s safe enough for the curfew to be lifted or modified,” according to a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Little Wekiva River experiences record flood levels during Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Little Wekiva River, the 18.2-mile stream in Seminole County, experienced record flood levels Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Seminole County officials said the the flooding from the Altamonte Springs stream, which has been at...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian

The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages

Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Citrus County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Shelters/Evacuation Centers. Lecanto Primary, 3790 W Educational Path in Lecanto (Pet Friendly) Central Ridge Elementary...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County not out of the woods yet

When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages relying on retention ponds to hold rainfall from Hurricane Ian

The Villages is relying on its retention ponds to hold the rainfall from Hurricane Ian, thereby protecting the community from flooding. The Villages’ extensive stormwater system includes more than 700 lakes, basins and wetland areas. To ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system throughout the community, the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

