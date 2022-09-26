ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Stop throwing your life away doing nothing

Enjoyable weather is coming soon. For many parts of the country September through November offers many pleasant days. Don’t waste them by spending all your time starring at the television or Facebook. You still have some life to live. Spending four or five hours a day watching what everyone else is doing is a waste of your time.
