Kansas City, MO

JC Post

DNA in stolen car linked Kansas City man to year-old murder

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges for a fatal 2021 shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Celon D. White, 35, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two other counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, on Sept....
KMBC.com

KCPD says they have safely located a missing 11-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department say they gave successfully locate an 11-year-old girl listed as a missing, runaway juvenile. Liliana Klenklen was last seen Tuesday around 10 p.m. near Northwest Barry Road and Northwest Roanridge Road. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt,...
KMBC.com

Independence police cancel Silver Alert for 62-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence have canceled a Silver Alert after a missing 62-year-old man was found safe. Authorities said William Wilson was last seen in the 2600 block of South Berry Road about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Wilson walked aware from a residence. Police did...
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 30th & Montgall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just 2.3 miles away from a triple shooting this afternoon. Just before 1:45 p.m., officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of E. 30th Street and Montgall Avenue. They said they received multiple calls regarding about the sound of gunshots in that area.
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman

A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
KCTV 5

Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
KCTV 5

Triple shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures infant and adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting in Kansas City on Monday afternoon killed one person, and left an infant and adult injured. Just before 1:45 p.m., police say, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of Hardesty Ave. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KMBC.com

Police determine reports of active shooter at Belton warehouses unfounded

BELTON, Mo. — Police in Belton, Missouri, said officers found no evidence of an active shooter Tuesday at two warehouses after receiving a 911 call. The first call came from the Saddle Creek Logistics warehouse near Interstate 49 and 155th street, which prompted evacuations at the Chewy warehouse nearby.
KSNT News

New details released after child hit on local highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
KCTV 5

Missing 11-year-old girl from Northland is found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police were asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old runaway who went missing Tuesday night in Northland Kansas City. Liliana Klenklen had last been seen around 10 p.m. in the area of NW Barry Road and NW Roanridge Road. Later Wednesday, the...
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested in connection to recent shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, Bo Thomas Shipley, 31, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was charged with aggravated battery and […]
