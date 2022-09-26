Read full article on original website
Police identify homicide victim in triple shooting that also injured child
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified the victims and suspects in a deadly triple shooting that left a child critically injured Monday afternoon.
DNA in stolen car linked Kansas City man to year-old murder
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges for a fatal 2021 shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Celon D. White, 35, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two other counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, on Sept....
Police: Child wounded in fatal shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —A child wounded in a shooting in Kansas City on Monday remains in critical condition, according to police spokesperson Adrianne Ortega. Just before 2p.m., officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City after a report of sounds of gunshots in the area.
Teenager recovering from stabbing in the Northland
Kansas City police investigate after finding a teenager in a Northland park Friday evening. The teen was stabbed and suffered critical injures.
KCPD says they have safely located a missing 11-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department say they gave successfully locate an 11-year-old girl listed as a missing, runaway juvenile. Liliana Klenklen was last seen Tuesday around 10 p.m. near Northwest Barry Road and Northwest Roanridge Road. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt,...
Independence police cancel Silver Alert for 62-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence have canceled a Silver Alert after a missing 62-year-old man was found safe. Authorities said William Wilson was last seen in the 2600 block of South Berry Road about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Wilson walked aware from a residence. Police did...
KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 30th & Montgall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just 2.3 miles away from a triple shooting this afternoon. Just before 1:45 p.m., officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of E. 30th Street and Montgall Avenue. They said they received multiple calls regarding about the sound of gunshots in that area.
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman
A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
Triple shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures infant and adult
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting in Kansas City on Monday afternoon killed one person, and left an infant and adult injured. Just before 1:45 p.m., police say, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of Hardesty Ave. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted Tuesday of child molestation
A Jackson County jury convicted Gustavo Ramos — 29, of Kansas City, Missouri — on Tuesday of child molestation.
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
Police determine reports of active shooter at Belton warehouses unfounded
BELTON, Mo. — Police in Belton, Missouri, said officers found no evidence of an active shooter Tuesday at two warehouses after receiving a 911 call. The first call came from the Saddle Creek Logistics warehouse near Interstate 49 and 155th street, which prompted evacuations at the Chewy warehouse nearby.
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff's office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
Dozens of cars busted, broken into at Raytown apartments
Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.
Kansas City Police Department changes the way it investigates some crimes
Kansas City Police Department announced Sunday that the department has changed its approach when it comes to property crimes investigations.
Missing 11-year-old girl from Northland is found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police were asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old runaway who went missing Tuesday night in Northland Kansas City. Liliana Klenklen had last been seen around 10 p.m. in the area of NW Barry Road and NW Roanridge Road. Later Wednesday, the...
Group urges community involvement in KC neighborhood with recent gun violence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group hit the streets Tuesday in an effort to stop violence in Kansas City. There have been 120 homicides so far this year. That's nine more murders than this time last year. The Blue Hills Neighborhood Association, Kansas City police, and KC Mothers in...
Topeka man arrested in connection to recent shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, Bo Thomas Shipley, 31, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was charged with aggravated battery and […]
