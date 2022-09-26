ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
bicmagazine.com

U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds

(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Energy Efficiency#Green Energy#Energy Systems#Politics Federal#Climate Planning#Politics Whitehouse#Environment Issues#American
eenews.net

Oil export terminal plan exposes energy rift in Texas

The debate over Sea Port and other projects shows the tension between two Biden administration goals — addressing climate change and maintaining a stable energy supply. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You...
TEXAS STATE
NBC New York

Biden Approves an Additional $1.1 Billion in Security Assistance for Ukraine

The Biden administration announced $1.1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday. The announcement of the upcoming aid package, the 22nd such installment, follows referendums held in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Earlier this week, the White House said the U.S. would never acknowledge the results of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
US News and World Report

U.S. Clean Energy Backers: Permitting Bill Imperative in Climate Fight

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Environmental groups and some fellow Democratic lawmakers had pilloried U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's bill to speed energy permitting as a handout to fossil fuel companies, but clean energy advocates said the bill's failure would hinder the rapid expansion renewable power needs to combat climate change. Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

What if carbon border taxes applied to all carbon – fossil fuels, too?

The European Union is embarking on an experiment that will expand its climate policies to imports for the first time. It’s called a carbon border adjustment, and it aims to level the playing field for the EU’s domestic producers by taxing energy-intensive imports like steel and cement that are high in greenhouse gas emissions but aren’t already covered by climate policies in their home countries. If the border adjustment works as planned, it could encourage the spread of climate policies around the world. But the EU plan, as well as most attempts to evaluate the impact of such policies, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Montanan

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON —   As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy