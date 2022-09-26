Read full article on original website
Biden admin not considering restrictions on oil product exports - Energy Sec
PITTSBURGH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is not considering right now any restrictions on U.S. oil product exports, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Friday.
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his administration is kicking off plans to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, by announcing funding for 35 states to build their own charging stations. Biden traveled to Michigan, one of the states set to receive the first round of funding, on Wednesday...
Biden's Student Loan Relief Could Cost $400 Billion, Congressional Budget Office Says
President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan will cost an estimated $400 billion over 30 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Biden last month announced a plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. The CBO is a nonpartisan agency that...
What the First Legal Challenge to Derail Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Means for Borrowers
A conservative legal group brought the first challenge to President Joe Biden's sweeping plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of people. Here's what it means for borrowers. A lawyer working for a conservative legal group this week brought the first legal challenge to President Joe...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds
(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
Biden must use federal purchasing power to fight plastic pollution crisis
Every minute, humans around the world buy 1 million plastic drinking bottles. Most plastic ends up in the trash, and too much of that makes its way to our waterways, where it harms wildlife and breaks down into tiny particles that poison ecosystems. At the current rate of contamination, by...
Oil export terminal plan exposes energy rift in Texas
The debate over Sea Port and other projects shows the tension between two Biden administration goals — addressing climate change and maintaining a stable energy supply. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You...
Biden Approves an Additional $1.1 Billion in Security Assistance for Ukraine
The Biden administration announced $1.1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday. The announcement of the upcoming aid package, the 22nd such installment, follows referendums held in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Earlier this week, the White House said the U.S. would never acknowledge the results of the...
U.S. Clean Energy Backers: Permitting Bill Imperative in Climate Fight
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Environmental groups and some fellow Democratic lawmakers had pilloried U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's bill to speed energy permitting as a handout to fossil fuel companies, but clean energy advocates said the bill's failure would hinder the rapid expansion renewable power needs to combat climate change. Democratic...
The airline race for a breakthrough fuel to cut one billion tons of carbon is just starting
The airline industry likes to point out that it is responsible for "just" 2% of CO2 emissions globally. But as the auto industry is transformed rapidly by electric vehicles, aviation's share will grow, especially if projections for air travel to triple by 2050 hold. Airlines and startups in the sustainable...
What if carbon border taxes applied to all carbon – fossil fuels, too?
The European Union is embarking on an experiment that will expand its climate policies to imports for the first time. It’s called a carbon border adjustment, and it aims to level the playing field for the EU’s domestic producers by taxing energy-intensive imports like steel and cement that are high in greenhouse gas emissions but aren’t already covered by climate policies in their home countries. If the border adjustment works as planned, it could encourage the spread of climate policies around the world. But the EU plan, as well as most attempts to evaluate the impact of such policies, is...
The Pathway to 90% Clean Electricity Is Mostly Clear. The Last 10%, Not So Much
The United States gets about 40 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources, including renewables and nuclear, and researchers have a pretty good idea of how to cost-effectively get to about 90 percent. But that last 10 percent? It gets expensive and there is little agreement about how to do...
Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
At a Global Conference on Clean Energy, Granholm Announces Billions in Federal Aid for Carbon Capture and Emerging Technology
PITTSBURGH—As world leaders gathered in New York City last week for the 77th U.N. General Assembly, another international conference focused on a global transition to clean, renewable energy took place here in what has been the epicenter of the American steel industry. At stake was how trillions of dollars...
