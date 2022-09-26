Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Issues Statement After D.A. Says Actor Could Face Charges in Rust Shooting
"It's become apparent that we will be potentially charging between one and four people with criminal charges," Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said during a meeting last week Alec Baldwin could potentially face charges in the fatal shooting that occurred last year on the set of Rust, according to Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. During a New Mexico Board of Finance meeting held Sept. 20, Carmack-Altwies requested emergency funding in excess of $635,000 to continue the investigation into the tragedy that took place on...
Alec Baldwin says 'lots of changes coming' after being named 'possible defendant' in 'Rust' shooting case, plus more news
Alec Baldwin reflects on upcoming 'changes' amid new 'Rust' developments. As Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, get to know their newborn daughter, new developments are brewing in Alec's "Rust" set shooting case. Those developments could soon include criminal and homicide charges in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Monday (Sept. 26) Deadline reported Santa Fe, New Mexico, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has been granted $317,750 to move forward with potential charges and prosecutions of up to four people involved with the shooting. According to the DA's letter requesting those funds, "one of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin." (The actor was holding the gun that killed Halyna in the fatal incident, but had been told it contained no live rounds. Halyna's death was later ruled accidental.) Alec's lawyer, Luke Nikas, however, tells Deadline it's premature to "draw false conclusions" about whether Alec will be charged. "The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff's report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case," he said, in part. In the meantime, Alec seems to be embracing life as a newly minted father of eight. "Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he shared on Instagram on Monday. "My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," he added.
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
A teen filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he ended up in handcuffs
An LAPD officer is under investigation for arresting a teenager who was filming officers as they detained a friend.
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
The Man Who Fatally Shot Trayvon Martin Has Gotten Wealthy in the Years Since
Few men are famous for worse reasons than George Zimmerman, who is best known for shooting Trayvon Martin in cold blood in 2012 and eventually being acquitted of murder charges in the case. Now, more than a decade after Zimmerman's killing of Martin thrust him into the national spotlight, many are curious about where Zimmerman is now and what his net worth might be.
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense in Killing of White Teen Convicted of Manslaughter
A Black man who shot and killed a white teen and claimed self-defense under Georgia’s “stand your ground” law was just found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a grand jury, but not guilty on the more serious murder and aggravated assault charges. William Marcus (Marc) Wilson, 23,...
Bodycam captures Los Angeles police shooting Black father in the back after admitting he was unarmed
Los Angeles police shot a Black man three times in the back moments after officers stated he was unarmed, and then claimed in the wake of the shooting that a metal car part he was carrying was a “non-functioning firearm”. Body camera footage released this week shows Jermaine Petit, 39, being approached by LAPD officers responding to a 911 call on 18 July on the corner of Bronson Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leimart Park after a witness said they had seen a man brandishing a “black semi-automatic” weapon.Footage shows several officers converge on Mr Petit as...
'Dispute Between Brothers' Led to Triple Murder-Suicide in North Dakota, Authorities Say
Three family members and a farmer were pronounced dead after being found in a wheat field in late August New details have emerged about the deadly August shooting on a North Dakota farm that left three family members and a beloved farmer dead. On Friday, Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier announced through a press release that there was "a dispute between brothers Robert Bracken and Richard Bracken" that had been escalating for weeks before the triple murder-suicide took place on August 29. Autopsy results showed that Douglas...
Police investigating whether white-supremacist prison gang behind bodies found in Oklahoma
Oklahoma police are investigating whether a group of human remains found earlier this year in a heavily secured, rural compound is linked to a murderous white supremacist prison gang.Officials have largely kept quiet about the search, which is probing the potential involvement of the violent Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) group, for fear that members could attack those connected to the investigation.“We’re just trying to keep some people alive at this point,” an anonymous Oklahoma official told the Washington Post this week.The gang, which was founded in 1993 in Oklahoma prisons and modeled after California’s Nazi prison gangs, has been...
Three die in juvenile custody in Georgia in recent weeks
Three teenagers who were in custody of the Georgia juvenile detention system have died in recent weeks, two of whom were...
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
After a months-long search, authorities have arrested a man who allegedly killed an 8-year-old girl in California. On Saturday, the California Attorney General's office and Merced Police Department announced the arrest of Dhante Jackson for the murder of Sophia Mason. Sophia's body was found March 11 by the Central Valley...
Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping
Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison
A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it” will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
Cops Kill People: Ohio Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Overly Aggressive Officer Fatally Shooting Unarmed Donovan Lewis
Columbus, Ohio police department releases body camera video of officer Ricky Anderson fatally shooting Donovan Lewis
Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears
Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
‘Riverdale’ Actor Sentenced to Life for Slaying Mom, Plotting to Kill Trudeau
A Canadian actor known for his turns in Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid will spend the rest of his life behind bars after murdering his mother, according to the CBC. Ryan Grantham, 24, admitted to shooting his mother in the back of the head as she played piano in March 2020. A day after her death, Grantham allegedly plotted to assassinate Justin Trudeau, loading his car up with guns, ammunition, and a dozen Molotov cocktails, with a map to the Canadian prime minister’s Ottawa residence. He never made it there, instead driving to Vancouver police headquarters, where he turned himself in, telling one officer, “I killed my mother.” Grantham, who played Jeffrey Augustine in a 2019 episode of Riverdale, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will not be eligible for parole for 14 years. In passing judgment on Grantham, Justice Kathleen Ker said she had taken into account the 24-year-old’s mental health issues, adding that it had been a “saving grace” that he had maintained enough of an attachment to reality not to cause further harm.Read it at CBC
This 'CSI: Miami' actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after he left his DNA on a fast-food straw
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for waging a 12-year campaign of violent threats against former "CSI: Miami" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. He sent dozen of letters signed by "Freddie Kreuger," threatening to rape and kill LaRue and forcing her family to flee their home before the FBI finally caught him.
