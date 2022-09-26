ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Bargain hunter scores $10,000 medieval document for $75 at yard sale

By Joe Hiti
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIUZe_0iB4xefA00

Yard sales can hold both the hidden gems of the world and some of the most useless items ever owned. Luckily for one bargain shopper, a $75 medieval script wasn't the latter, as experts have said it could be worth $10,000.

Will Sideri was at an estate sale in Maine last week when he happened to spot a document with musical notes and Latin writing on it. The paper caught his eye, so he decided to spend $75 on it, according to the Main Monitor .

The investment was a good one as the manuscript, which is said to be 700 years old, is now believed to be worth up to $10,000, according to an expert.

Sideri shared with the Monitor that he contacted his old English professor, who asked a colleague, Lisa Fagin Davis, to examine it.

After looking at the photo of the document marked "1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75," Davis determined its authenticity. An expert of manuscripts shared with the Associated Press that the $10,000 valuation from Davis was spot on.

Davis, a professor and the executive director of the Medieval Academy of America , shared in an email to Insider that everything lined up when she was determining whether or not it was real.

"Leaves of the Beauvais Missal measure around 295 x 205 mm and have 15 or 21 lines of text, or ten staves of music, in two columns," she said. "An estate sale in Maine isn't even the most unexpected place where a Beauvais Missal leaf has turned up. Will's leaf is, however, the least expensive leaf sold in recent memory. The most expensive was sold a few years ago for $10,000."

The document is believed to have been used in Roman Catholic worship, dating back to the 13th century, Insider reported.

But, anyone interested in buying the script shouldn't get their hopes up, as Sideri told the Monitor he wouldn't be parting ways with it any time soon.

"This is something at the end of the day that I know is cool," he told the AP . "I didn't buy this expecting to sell it."

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75

24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
MAINE STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New York State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rare Sighting of Pregnant Black Bear Captured on Infrared Trail Cam

It’s not every day that you see a pregnant black bear frolicking around on a TV screen, but we’ve got one for you right here. This bear is captured on an infrared trail cam walking back and forth. We don’t know exactly what this bear was looking for but could we assume it might be food? After all, if this bear is taking care of business for more than one bear, then hunger pains may be present.
REDDING, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
The Associated Press

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States threatened catastrophic flooding around the state. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast. With no electricity and patchy cellphone coverage, many calls for help weren’t getting through, even as emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach people in flooded homes. “If the line is busy, keep trying,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post early Thursday. The National Hurricane Center said Ian became a tropical storm over land early Thursday and was expected to regain near-hurricane strength after emerging over Atlantic waters near the Kennedy Space Center later in the day, with South Carolina in its sights for a second U.S. landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Sales#Medieval#Latin#The Main Monitor#New York Post#English#The Associated Press#Beauvais
Mental_Floss

10 of the Shortest Bestselling and Classic Books

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Books are getting shorter. One analysis of New York Times non-fiction bestsellers released between 2011 and 2017 found that the average length of a title on the list went from 467 pages in 2011 down to 273 pages by 2017, a decrease of 42 percent.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Andrei Tapalaga

Food Courier Hiked for 6 Hours on Top of Mount Fuji To Deliver an Order

Footage recently showed a deliveryman taking a walk up Mount Fuji to bring snacks to hungry hikers.New York Post. A group of tourists who were climbing up Japan's famous Mount Fuji earlier this month went on the trip unprepared as they did not have enough food supplies on them by the time they reached the top of the mount. Therefore, they thought it would be a good idea to place an order. They called the Indonesian delivery company Gojek who agreed to deliver their food on top of mount Fuji but were made aware that their order would most likely be cold as it takes at least 6 hours to climb to the top.
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy