Bears believe David Montgomery (ankle) avoided serious injury, consider him day-to-day

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- The Bears remain hopeful regarding the health of running back David Montgomery, who left the team's 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday with a right ankle injury.

Montgomery is considered "day-to-day," coach Matt Eberflus said Monday while offering hope that he could play against the Giants next Sunday at MetLife Stadium. However, Eberflus also declined to rule out Montgomery landing on injured reserve.

Montgomery suffered the injury during the first quarter after having his right leg rolled up in pass protection. The Bears ruled out a knee injury Monday, saying it's an ankle injury.

A fourth-year running back, Montgomery has rushed 35 times for 159 yards through parts of three games this season. He carried 15 times for 122 yards in the Bears' second game of the season -- a loss to the Packers -- before managing just three carries for 11 yards before suffering the injury Sunday afternoon.

If the Bears are without Montgomery, they'll lean on second-year running back Khalil Herbert, who rushed 20 times for 157 yards Sunday in Montgomery's absence.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

