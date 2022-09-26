Trial begins for man accused of killing Greenville Co. deputy

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The trial began Monday morning for a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy.

Ray Kelly is accused of the death of Sergeant William Conley Jumper , 52, following a traffic stop on October 20, 2020.

Kelly repeatedly objected to the proceedings. While in court, Kelly interrupted the proceedings multiple times. Judge Edward Miller warned him that Kelly could be bound and gagged, or a stun belt could be placed on if if he continued to be “disruptive.”

Kelly had to be carried into the courtroom by four men at one point. When the trial resumed Monday afternoon, Kelly entered the courtroom strapped to a chair. Deputies said he refused to leave his cell.

Jurors and alternates were selected from a group of 50 potential jurors.

Kelly declined to give an opening statement. While beginning his opening argument, 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said the evidence and witness testimony provided during the trial would show that Kelly’s actions “led to Jumper’s murder.”

Master Deputy Jesse Wasserman was called as Wilkins’ first witness. Wasserman initiated the traffic stop, saying Kelly was speeding on I-85 and driving too close to the car ahead of him. When Kelly pulled over to the shoulder, Wasserman said he could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Dash and body camera footage provided by the prosecution showed Kelly give Wasserman a false name during the traffic stop.

Wasserman called for back-up. Jumper was one of two deputies to respond to that call.

When Wasserman attempts to arrest Kelly, video showed Kelly attempting to flee. Kelly can then be seen getting back into his car and driving into traffic. At that time, Jumper is dragged and is hit by a tractor trailer.

Kelly initially stated he planned to represent himself and refused legal counsel. At the end of Monday’s proceedings, he told the judge he wanted to be represented by a public defender.

The public defender stated she was not prepared to take part in the trial and asked for a mistrial to be declared.

Judge Miller would not declare a mistrial. The trial will resume Tuesday at 10 a.m.

