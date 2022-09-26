Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian 'biggest flood event' in southwest Florida, DeSantis says
Hurricane Ian struck Cayo Costa, Florida earlier Wednesday, causing massive damage across the state as it moves up the Interstate 4 corridor toward Daytona.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida as schools act as shelters: 'Ready to accept anyone with open arms,' teacher says
De'Quan Wilson, a 4th grade teacher in Hillsborough County, shared details with Fox News Digital as his school evolves into a shelter due to Hurricane Ian — see the photos.
Biden promises federal support for Florida hurricane recovery
While he hasn't confirmed approval for a Major Disaster Declaration, President Joe Biden pledged federal support to Florida for recovery after Hurricane Ian.
Casey DeSantis announces activation of Florida Disaster Fund for Hurricane Ian
First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund which will support Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marco Rubio offers update on Hurricane Ian's impact: Florida has a 'long 36 hours' ahead
Florida Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio joined "The Five" to offer an update on how the Sunshine State is faring and responding to Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, and millions lose power as storm crawls across state
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, bringing Category 4 storm weather that knocked out power for more than 1 million people.
Ron DeSantis press conference live: Hurricane Ian update as massive storm nears Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update this morning on Hurricane Ian as the huge storm tracks toward his state, stating those on the Gulf Coast must heed evacuation recommendations and seek higher ground.
Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and is now heading toward Florida where officials urge evacuations
More than 2.5 million Floridians were under some kind of evacuation warning Tuesday as Hurricane Ian marched closer to the state's west coast after knocking out power across all of Cuba.
RELATED PEOPLE
wmfe.org
CONVERSATIONS: Hurricane Ian poised to send evacuees to central Florida
Central Florida is bracing for an influx of evacuees, as the Gulf Coast prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with Craig Fugate, former FEMA administrator and director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, about how many evacuees are expected in the region.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis issues updates on Ian, now a Category 1 hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, a few hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, packing winds of 155 mph, only two mph shy of being a Category 5 hurricane. Gov. DeSantis...
Live updates: Ian damage reports across Tampa Bay
As Ian, now a tropical storm, moves away from the Tampa Bay area and central Florida, we're bringing you the most up-to-date information on the impacts left behind.
fox13news.com
Wind causes widespread power outages, damage across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. Press play above to watch continued live coverage of Hurricane Ian. FOX...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
WPBF News 25
Just how big is Hurricane Ian? Video from space station shows incredible size, scope
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just how big is Hurricane Ian?. NASA cameras on the International Space Station show the incredible size and scope of the Category 4 storm as it made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida. The new video taken Wednesday shows dense and swirling clouds, all completely obscuring...
Latest Ian update and track has Tampa Bay still under hurricane and storm surge watches
The eye is forecast to move across and up central Florida before entering the Atlantic on Thursday night.
WPBF News 25
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Florida man fights to save boat in thick of Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in Manatee County was seen fighting the wind and rain Wednesday night in the thick of Hurricane Ian to save the boat he poured three years and $50,000 into. News 6 reporter Erik von Ancken spotted the man in Bradenton after his boat...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Hurricane Ian: 20 Cuban migrants missing off Florida coast after boat sinks in storm
The U.S. Coast Guard and border patrol are searching for 20 Cuban migrants who went missing near Stock Island, Fla., on Wednesday when Hurricane Ian caused their boat to sink.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida. As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.
Fox News
826K+
Followers
72K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0