Florida State

wmfe.org

CONVERSATIONS: Hurricane Ian poised to send evacuees to central Florida

Central Florida is bracing for an influx of evacuees, as the Gulf Coast prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with Craig Fugate, former FEMA administrator and director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, about how many evacuees are expected in the region.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis issues updates on Ian, now a Category 1 hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, a few hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, packing winds of 155 mph, only two mph shy of being a Category 5 hurricane. Gov. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Wind causes widespread power outages, damage across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. Press play above to watch continued live coverage of Hurricane Ian. FOX...
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Florida man fights to save boat in thick of Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in Manatee County was seen fighting the wind and rain Wednesday night in the thick of Hurricane Ian to save the boat he poured three years and $50,000 into. News 6 reporter Erik von Ancken spotted the man in Bradenton after his boat...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida. As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
