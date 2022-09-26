Read full article on original website
Related
Where Kamala Harris Was Seated at Shinzo Abe's Funeral
Former Japenese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara in western Japan.
Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
VP Kamala Harris attends former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's state funeral in Tokyo
Vice President Kamala Harris attended the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, as Tokyo was put under maximum security due to the high-profile procession. Harris represented the United States at the ceremony, which was attended by roughly 4,300 people. Other foreign dignitaries at Abe's funeral...
Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe
Japan paid its respects to its longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in a rare state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.Mr Abe was assassinated on 8 July during a campaign rally by a man who said he shot the former prime minister for his alleged connections to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests have broken out across the country against the state funeral, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family, due to the alleged link.Over 4,300 people, among them world leaders, attended the service. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memoryNasa successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary protection test’
RELATED PEOPLE
Tokyo tightens security in advance of Shinzo Abe’s funeral
Japan's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday is under the spotlight as authorities seek to avoid the kind of security blunders exposed in his assassination in July. Abe was shot from close range by a man with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
americanmilitarynews.com
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Piers Morgan on Italy elections: People across the world are fed up with the 'ultra-woke, left agenda'
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan called out the mainstream media Monday on "Fox & Friends" for labeling Italy's fiscally conservative candidate as "far right." The "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host weighed in on Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appearing to be on track to win Italy's parliamentary elections. PIERS MORGAN:...
Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'
Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
Media ignore Biden's dangerous rhetoric and death of 'Republican extremist'
Imagine if you will that somewhere in America a drunken, middle-aged White man drove his car into a teenager, killing him and then told the police he did so because the teen was a member of Black Lives Matter, or a gay rights or abortion activist. It would be the biggest news story in the country. But what if he said he killed a "Republican extremist?" We can now say that this version of the story is met with media crickets.
Why Japan Is Angry About a State Funeral for an Assassinated Leader
TOKYO — Nearly three months after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s most influential and longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down in broad daylight at a campaign stop, his death is still reverberating, though in ways few would have predicted.
Larry Kudlow on Biden's economy: 'Remarkable incompetence' to go from a booming one to high inflation
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said President Biden is practicing "woke, progressive" economics Monday on "The Ingraham Angle." LARRY KUDLOW: All of this woke, progressive Keynesian economics has just failed dismally, and you should add to that the war against fossil fuels. I mean every country, the U.S., Britain, the European Union, they have all fallen into the same trap now. There is some hope with the new prime ministers in Britain and Italy – maybe we can talk about that. There's also some hope here with the Contract with America, the new Commitment to America which is I think - really hits all of the high spots. There's some hope, the new poll, WABC, Washington Post poll- 21% of the swing districts are going Republican. Let me rephrase that. Republicans are ahead 21% over Democrats in swing districts around the country.
Kamala Harris Says US 'Will Continue To Support Taiwan's Self-Defense' As She Slams China For 'Disturbing' Actions
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Japan for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, on Wednesday slammed China for its "disturbing" actions in the Pacific. What Happened: Harris pledged to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan as she slammed China for undermining the key elements of the international rules-based order.
BBC
Abe funeral: Japan asks why state event is costing more than the Queen's
"How could Abe's funeral cost more than the Queen's?" read one headline. Even though the actual amount of money spent on the Queen's state funeral has not been disclosed, the Flash article cited the Daily Mirror's reported figure of £8m or 1.3bn yen to compare it to the estimated cost of ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe's funeral of 1.66bn yen.
Shinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pm
Japanese mourners queued to pay their respects to the country's assassinated former leader, Shinzo Abe, ahead of his state funeral on Tuesday, 27 September. Over 4,300 people, including world leaders, attended the service, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.Mr Abe, the country's longest-serving prime minister, was fatally shot by a man on 8 July for his alleged links to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests also broke out across the country in opposition to the state service in Tokyo.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo AbeJapan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo AbeInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister at U.N.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday met with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in a meeting that discussed several high-profile issues including Taiwan.
Fox News
826K+
Followers
72K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0