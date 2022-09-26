ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe

Japan paid its respects to its longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in a rare state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.Mr Abe was assassinated on 8 July during a campaign rally by a man who said he shot the former prime minister for his alleged connections to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests have broken out across the country against the state funeral, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family, due to the alleged link.Over 4,300 people, among them world leaders, attended the service. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memoryNasa successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary protection test’
ASIA
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'

Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
MILITARY
Fox News

Media ignore Biden's dangerous rhetoric and death of 'Republican extremist'

Imagine if you will that somewhere in America a drunken, middle-aged White man drove his car into a teenager, killing him and then told the police he did so because the teen was a member of Black Lives Matter, or a gay rights or abortion activist. It would be the biggest news story in the country. But what if he said he killed a "Republican extremist?" We can now say that this version of the story is met with media crickets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Larry Kudlow on Biden's economy: 'Remarkable incompetence' to go from a booming one to high inflation

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said President Biden is practicing "woke, progressive" economics Monday on "The Ingraham Angle." LARRY KUDLOW: All of this woke, progressive Keynesian economics has just failed dismally, and you should add to that the war against fossil fuels. I mean every country, the U.S., Britain, the European Union, they have all fallen into the same trap now. There is some hope with the new prime ministers in Britain and Italy – maybe we can talk about that. There's also some hope here with the Contract with America, the new Commitment to America which is I think - really hits all of the high spots. There's some hope, the new poll, WABC, Washington Post poll- 21% of the swing districts are going Republican. Let me rephrase that. Republicans are ahead 21% over Democrats in swing districts around the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Abe funeral: Japan asks why state event is costing more than the Queen's

"How could Abe's funeral cost more than the Queen's?" read one headline. Even though the actual amount of money spent on the Queen's state funeral has not been disclosed, the Flash article cited the Daily Mirror's reported figure of £8m or 1.3bn yen to compare it to the estimated cost of ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe's funeral of 1.66bn yen.
ASIA
The Independent

Shinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pm

Japanese mourners queued to pay their respects to the country's assassinated former leader, Shinzo Abe, ahead of his state funeral on Tuesday, 27 September. Over 4,300 people, including world leaders, attended the service, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.Mr Abe, the country's longest-serving prime minister, was fatally shot by a man on 8 July for his alleged links to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests also broke out across the country in opposition to the state service in Tokyo.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo AbeJapan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo AbeInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
ASIA
