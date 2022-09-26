UTEP hoops fans can meet team, Golding and former Miner coach Doc Sadler

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Coming off its best season in nearly a decade, fans of the UTEP men’s basketball team will get a chance to meet the team and hear from head coach Joe Golding and special guest and former Miner coach Doc Sadler at the second annual “Dinner in the Don.”

The event will start at 6 p.m. on Nov 1.

Last year, the Miners had their first 20-win season since 2015 and earned a postseason appearance.

The “Voice of the Miners” and Borderland legend Jon Teicher will emcee the event. Proceeds benefit the men’s basketball program.

Golding will look back on his successful first season at UTEP and give a preview of the 2022-23 season.

Sadler coached the Miners in 2004-06 and led the team to back-to-back postseason bids and 20-win seasons.

Single ticket (cash bar) is $50 and tables of eight (seats seven plus one student-athlete/coach) are $1,000 and include an open bar. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/dindon or by calling (915) 747-6787.

