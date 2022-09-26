ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Whataburger could be coming to Charlotte

By Kiara Jacobs
 2 days ago

Source: Epics / Getty

Please tell me this is true!

The popular Texas burger chain, Whataburger may be expanding, opening a new store in the Queen City.

In a pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Kimco Realty, the developer asks the city to convert an old Suntrust Bank into a Whataburger.

The existing building would be reused which is located in the Tyvola Square shopping center at 5301 South Boulevard near Tyvola Blvd.

This meeting process gives city officials the opportunity to view plans submitted by a developer, Kimco Realty. The city record of this plan is titled “Whataburger Conversion of Former Bank.”

Whataburger has expanded outside of Texas, with locations in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Florida, among other states.

The burger joint is known of course for its burgers, but Whataburger also serves “Whatachicken” sandwiches, patty melts, fries, and onion rings.

Tyler Mc.

History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT

In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Breakaway Charlotte is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival is coming to the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, beginning September 30th and going through October 1st. The weekend will be full of exciting music. The musical performances to look forward to include: Kygo, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John...
CHARLOTTE, NC
EpiCentre to be resigned and renamed ‘Queen City Quarter’

The EpiCentre will be renamed Queen City Quarters, as reported by WSOC-TV. The three-story property in uptown Charlotte will have a new name and look. Real estate company CBRE told WSOC its renovation project will “enhance the visitor experience.” The real estate company said it expects to complete significant repairs to the courtyard, parking garage, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Emergency officials prepare for storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Big new$ for $mall businesses

This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. Foundation For The Carolinas is set to announce a new grant program that could help hundreds of “diverse-owned” small businesses...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte

Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
