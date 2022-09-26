Cavs president Koby Altman: We're really excited in terms of our roster; there's a real runway for multiple years
Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the process in trading for Donovan Mitchell, the short turnaround of getting this team back into playoff contention, the backcourt combination of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love's role on this roster and this team's ability to compete for a championship.
Comments / 0