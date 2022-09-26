ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rathdrum, ID

Grant allows Northern Lakes Fire to staff third station with 12 firefighters

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2rIY_0iB4wqTN00

RATHDRUM, Idaho – The Northern Lakes Fire District will hire 12 new firefighters to staff a third station thanks to a new grant.

The Department of Homeland Security grant, which totals more than $4.5 million, will fund those 12 firefighters for three years.

The third station will be in the Garwood area and will include two medics, as well as two firefighter EMTs.

“The staffing of the Garwood station will reduce response times and save lives and property. Opening the third station will also reduce insurance premiums for many homeowners, and some who have had their insurance carriers drop them will be able to have their property insured again,” a release from Northern Lakes Fire said.

The fire district has attempted multiple tax levy overrides to increase service and improve response times throughout the fire district. Those have failed five times since 2012.

“We listened to the public to make growth pay for itself and be fiscally responsible with their tax dollars,” the district said.

Since the grant only funds the firefighters for three years, Northern Lakes will begin exploring options to continue staffing the third station beyond those years.

“With continued growth in Hayden, Rathdrum, Twin Lakes, and Garwood, 108 square mile area, and an increase in emergency response, we strive to be vigilant in improving our response to our citizens to reduce the risk of injuries, loss of properties, and lives,” the release said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rathdrum, ID
City
Hayden, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Hayden, ID
Government
KREM2

New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October

KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022. Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire

SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Tax Levy#Northern Lakes Fire
FOX 28 Spokane

Eight fire trucks respond to structure fire in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Maple street is back open after a structure fire in an apartment complex. The fire is now out, the cause is still under investigation. Last updated: Sept. 27 at 6:50 a.m. Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire near that closed off Maple Street starting...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon.  The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November

SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back. Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October. The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dies in house fire in Hayden

HAYDEN, ID. — One man died after his house caught on fire in Hayden. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says Central Dispatch got a report Saturday of a structure fire off West James Crowe Drive and North Chateaux Drive near West Bordeaux Avenue. Fire and medical personnel arrived...
HAYDEN, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy