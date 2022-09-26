Read full article on original website
The 419 Ale Trail now in motion in Toledo!
Cathy Miller and Scot Yarnell of Destination Toledo appeared on WGO and spoke about the upcoming events with Brewery's throughout the city within the 419 Ale trail that is now going on! Scot also spoke about an event happening today called Ohio Pint Day!. For more information on the 419...
Culver's in Oregon hosts fundraiser for victims of BP-Husky Toledo Refinery fire
OREGON, Ohio — It was no ordinary Tuesday for the Culver's in Oregon. "The store is packed, the line is out on Woodville Road and we came just to try and beat it," customer John Kowalski said. The burgers were being sold with a purpose: 20% of the restaurant's...
Habitat for Humanity starts all-women house build in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday, an all-women team started the framework for a new home in endorsed by Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity. Women inequitably face roadblocks on the path to homeownership. This build is intended to provide affordable access to a quality home for Toledo mother and build participant Lisa Wittenberg along with her daughters.
Toledo family finds hope at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jaza Bailey had known it all along. Her 6-year-old son, Dominic, had autism. “And I think I pretty much fell apart. In her office. Right there," Bailey said, recalling the moment she heard the diagnosis. Despite knowing it, hearing the diagnosis brought up emotions of hurt...
Humbard Enterprises donates $25,000 to Ronald McDonald House
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio got a huge financial boost Tuesday morning. McDonald's locations competed in a statewide speed competition from June 12 through Aug. 6. Restaurants owned by Luke Humbard finished in first place out of 22 organizations as the fastest drive-thru time.
Men accused of bringing rifle onto Bowsher High School property, fleeing police
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men from Toledo are facing charges in connection to a Saturday incident at Bowsher High School. A police report says Toledo Public Schools officers were informed that two men were in the parking lot around 8 p.m. with a rifle. When the officers tried initiate...
'Maybe Cheese Born With It' food truck to be honored by the City of Toledo
A local cheesy Food truck is getting honored by the City of Toledo. After coming in second on the Great Food Truck Race, the hometown favorites are back and making waves with their gourmet Mac and cheese dishes. Sugar Vermonte and Keith Logue appeared on What's Going On to talk...
Kittens April and Hollywood are ready to be adopted!
Steve Keissling from Toledo Animal and Rescue appeared on WGO and brought kittens April and Hollywood as featured pets to be adopted!. For more information on how to adopt these two kittens or any pets CLICK HERE!
How low can you go| Forman Mills grand opening Friday at Manhattan Plaza Shopping Center
Forman Mills, a popular clothing brand, will host their 44th store grand opening celebration at Manhattan Plaza Shopping Center at 627 E Manhattan Blvd in central Toledo. Desiree Atkins, Director of Marketing of the brand stopped by the WGO studios with hosts Toi and Morgan to play a little game, talk the Forman Mills brand, and deals.
BGSU announces plans for individualized School of Engineering, School of Aviation
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University's board of trustees has approved a restructure of its College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering. The college will be divided into the new School of Engineering, new School of Aviation and existing School of the Built Environment. This expansion will...
'As We Grow' diaper bank brings awareness and assistance to those in need
National Diaper Need Awareness week is September 24th thru October 2, 2022. The Junior League of Toledo currently provides support for this cause through their service project, ‘As We Grow.’. To learn more about their efforts, and how you can support their mission, WGO was joined by members Jamie...
