Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

The 419 Ale Trail now in motion in Toledo!

Cathy Miller and Scot Yarnell of Destination Toledo appeared on WGO and spoke about the upcoming events with Brewery's throughout the city within the 419 Ale trail that is now going on! Scot also spoke about an event happening today called Ohio Pint Day!. For more information on the 419...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Habitat for Humanity starts all-women house build in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday, an all-women team started the framework for a new home in endorsed by Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity. Women inequitably face roadblocks on the path to homeownership. This build is intended to provide affordable access to a quality home for Toledo mother and build participant Lisa Wittenberg along with her daughters.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo family finds hope at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jaza Bailey had known it all along. Her 6-year-old son, Dominic, had autism. “And I think I pretty much fell apart. In her office. Right there," Bailey said, recalling the moment she heard the diagnosis. Despite knowing it, hearing the diagnosis brought up emotions of hurt...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Humbard Enterprises donates $25,000 to Ronald McDonald House

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio got a huge financial boost Tuesday morning. McDonald's locations competed in a statewide speed competition from June 12 through Aug. 6. Restaurants owned by Luke Humbard finished in first place out of 22 organizations as the fastest drive-thru time.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

'As We Grow' diaper bank brings awareness and assistance to those in need

National Diaper Need Awareness week is September 24th thru October 2, 2022. The Junior League of Toledo currently provides support for this cause through their service project, ‘As We Grow.’. To learn more about their efforts, and how you can support their mission, WGO was joined by members Jamie...
TOLEDO, OH

