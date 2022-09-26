Read full article on original website
ODOT Construction Project Update I-84 Meacham to Spring Creek
MEACHAM – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Work on I-84 from MP 241.0 to MP 248.5 this week:. The contractor will continue to place asphalt south of the Mt Emily Interchange throughout the week. They will also be placing and spreading should rock along the WB shoulder. There will be delivery trucks entering and exiting the work zone into traffic, so please use caution when driving through.
Three WA road projects begin today
Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
Baker City Still Prohibited from Residential Waste Burning
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City Fire and Rescue) Dear Baker City Residents,. Although we have recently received some precipitation, we have not opened burning for residential waste yet. The cooler temperatures are deceiving, and this alone does not lower the fire danger from high. This week’s temperatures again will increase to the 80’s and above further continuing the burning ban. We are monitoring the fire danger closely and will open burning when we believe the criteria is met. Please keep watching this page and also the front of the station at our Burning Closed banner for updates.
Public hearing set on ambulance utility fee
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla City Council meets today (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. and will hold a public hearing and possibly act on establishing an ambulance utility fee. City staff are proposing the implementation of an ambulance utility fee beginning January 1, 2023, to fund ambulance services. The proposed ambulance utility fee would be $7 a month and added to city of Walla Walla utility customers’ bills.
Slick Ear Fire burning near Elgin
PENDLETON – Umatilla National Forest officials advise visitors that smoke may be visible in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness from a small wildfire burning near the Slick Ear Trail #3104 on the Pomeroy Ranger District. The Slick Ear Fire was discovered on Sept. 14 following a lightning storm and is located...
Eagle Cap Wilderness fires caused by lightning
WALLOWA-WHITMAN NATIONAL FOREST, OR. - According to the National Forest Service, the Nebo, Sturgill, and Goat Mountain 2 Fires were lightning-caused and fire crews continue working to protect infrastructure. The Nebo fire is estimated to be 12,600 acres with not much growth in the last 48-hours. According to a press...
La Grande Halloween Safe Trick or Treat Street Booth Application
LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande) You are cordially invited to participate in our Halloween Trick or Treat Downtown on October 31st from 4 to 6:30 PM located in the middle of Adams Avenue. Attached in an application to be returned to La Grande Main Street Downtown at 102 Depot Street, La Grande, OR. If you would like to participate, please compete the application below:
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
WALLOWA — In early August, Eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday, Sept. 23, the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said...
USDA investing over $20M for internet in Grant, Baker & Malheur Counties
JOHN DAY – It was recently announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has invested about $20.5 million in funding to support high-speed internet in Baker, Grant and Malheur counties. Dee Dee Kluser, General Manager for Oregon Telephone Corporation said, “We look forward to providing a...
Baker School Board Meeting highlights
BAKER CITY – Baker School District Superintendent Erin Lair spoke with Elkhorn Media Group’s Shannon McKone late last week to give an update on some highlights from the recent Baker School Board Meeting. That interview can be found below. (SM) Thank you for joining me, Superintendent Lair. Let’s...
Grande Ronde Community Band Looking for Instrumental Musicians
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Grande Ronde Community Band) The Grande Ronde Community Band (formerly Community Band Northeast) has begun rehearsals for the 2022-2023 season. We welcome musicians of any age and ability who enjoy playing in an ensemble. Even if you haven’t played recently and your skills are a little rusty, we welcome your participation. Rehearsals are held in the Groth recital room in Loso Hall on the EOU campus.
Wounded trooper is recovering
SEATTLE – The father of the injured Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson. Jr. gave an update on his son’s condition Monday. Dean Atkinson Sr. stated his son. was shot in his left hand an unknown number of times. The injured trooper used that. hand to protect his...
WSP trooper shot in the face. Then he drove himself to a Walla Walla hospital
The trooper was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
“Honey Eyed” Exhibit Coming to Nightingale Gallery
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University’s Nightingale Gallery welcomes the new fall term with an exhibition by Portland artist Leslie Vigeant. Vigeant’s “Honey Eyed” is a multi-part installation, part tragedy and part comedy. The visual notes of her installation pokes holes in the societally assumed “shoulds” of romance, relationships, and adulthood while highlighting absurdity in everyday life.
Ken Hackett Sentenced to 60 Days in Jail
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County District Attorney) On September 22, 2022, Kenneth Hackett, 52, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Shirtcliff to two counts of Aggravated Theft in the First Degree and two counts of Theft in the First Degree. As part of the sentence, Mr. Hackett will serve 60 days in the Baker County Jail, have 54 months of prison time suspended, and 36 months of supervised probation. Judge Shirtcliff also followed the agreement of the parties by ordering that certain restrictions be placed on the type of employment that Mr. Hackett can seek.
