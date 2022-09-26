BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City Fire and Rescue) Dear Baker City Residents,. Although we have recently received some precipitation, we have not opened burning for residential waste yet. The cooler temperatures are deceiving, and this alone does not lower the fire danger from high. This week’s temperatures again will increase to the 80’s and above further continuing the burning ban. We are monitoring the fire danger closely and will open burning when we believe the criteria is met. Please keep watching this page and also the front of the station at our Burning Closed banner for updates.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO