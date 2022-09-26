Read full article on original website
Clay Harbor Previews Jaguars vs. Eagles, Doug Pederson's Return, and Lawrence and Hurts
There might not be a bigger showdown in the NFL in Week 4 than the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. And few know this better than former Jaguars and Eagles tight end Clay Harbor.
Browns' Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney questionable vs. Falcons
Cleveland Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons in Atlanta. Garrett, 26, sustained a shoulder injury among other bumps and bruises following a car accident on Monday.
Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Chase Claypool Comeback
I don't believe I can really begin to talk about football without acknowledging what happened to Tua Tagovailoa last night in the Dolphins game against the Bengals. I'm a Native Hawaiian, have family there and like everybody from Hawaii, we all have an irrational love for other Hawaiians. I suppose every state has some kind of state pride, identity or culture. It may just feel like to me that most people aren't aware of what that is for Hawaiians since most of the stereotypes are about the beaches, surfing or hula dancing. When really it's an amalgam of shared histories between many different nations and parts of the world.
Abby Wambach to Fully Divest From Brett Favre–Backed Company
Former U.S. women’s soccer star Abby Wambach intends to fully divest from a concussion drug company that is backed by Brett Favre. The company is at the center of a Mississippi welfare fraud case involving the former NFL quarterback, she told ESPN in an email this week.
Clinging to playoff hopes, Revs host Atlanta United
Atlanta United will travel north to take on the New England Revolution on Saturday afternoon as both teams contend for valuable points to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff race with time running out. New England (9-12-11, 38 points) dropped its third straight game with a 1-0 home loss...
