Minneapolis launches voter turnout effort
MINNEAPOLIS — People from all walks of life have joined forces to promote MPLS Votes 2022, a citywide effort to make sure people are ready to vote in the midterm election. Representatives of the business community, nonprofits and University of Minnesota student government joined Mayor Jacob Frey Wednesday to announce the nonpartisan campaign.
University of Minnesota says staffing shortage is impacting dining operations
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota says a staffing shortage is impacting dining operations and forcing locations around campus to cut back on hours. In a statement released on Sept. 21, Dawn Aubrey, vice president of operations for M Food Co., apologized for the ongoing concerns around student dining.
University of Minnesota to refund students for lack of food in dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Following outrage over the lack of food being served in some University of Minnesota dining halls during the first weeks of the fall semester, some students can expect to get some of their money back.University officials announced Tuesday that every student who lives in campus residence halls and pays for a food plan will be given a 50-percent credit for September's dining charges. Officials cite "ongoing staffing shortages" for the substandard dining experiences so far this school year.WCCO reported last week on the ongoing situation at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank campus in Minneapolis, where...
Twin Cities mental health workers plan 3-day strike
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mental health workers with two Twin Cities health care providers plan to strike for three days early next month.More than 400 workers with M Health Fairview and Allina Health say they have filed a 10-day notice for the brief strike, which would begin Oct. 3. The workers are part of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa.Representatives say the workers' primary concern is safe staffing levels."We are ready to strike because no one should worry about getting hurt at work," Dana Disbrow, a psychiatric associate at MHealth Fairview, said. "We are ready to strike because no one should have to...
Minnesotans navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as the eye of the storm fixes its gaze towards central and northern Florida, leaving behind a trail of devastation Wednesday for those living in southwest Florida. Devastation that can be seen outside — and inside — as could be seen...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
More than 1,000 absentee ballots with wrong GOP state House candidate sent to voters
Nick Woltman at the Pioneer Press reports, “More than 1,000 St. Paul absentee voters have received 2022 general election ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives in their district, officials say. The GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave in August to replace Beverly Peterson in the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson died earlier that month, but the ballots issued by Ramsey County elections officials still list Peterson as the Republican candidate, according to a Tuesday filing with the Minnesota Supreme Court.”
Mental health workers at M Health Fairview and Allina Health schedule three-day strike
MINNEAPOLIS — Mental health workers from M Health Fairview and Allina Health filed a 10-day notice on Monday for their Unfair Labor Practice strike that would begin Oct. 3 if no agreement is reached. Over 400 workers from both organizations are also members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU)...
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Challenger to 'reckless' Keith Ellison says far-left attorney general an 'absolute disgrace' on handling crime
Jim Schultz, the Republican challenger to Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is not letting the incumbent off easy when it comes to the massive rise in crime taking shape across the state. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Schultz declared Ellison "missing in action" when it comes...
Randolph continues to raise the bar when it comes to raising money for cancer research
RANDOLPH, Minnesota — The Minnesota Football Coaches Association Tackle Cancer campaign has raised over $2.4 million since 2012 for cancer research and patient aid, and just when you think you've seen it all, along comes Randolph High School. Randolph is the home of the Rockets, which is fitting for...
Promotion at Scherer Bros. Lumber
Scherer Bros. Lumber Co., a 92-year-old, third-generation family owned prodealer in Minnesota, announced that Chief Operating Officer Mark A. Scherer has been promoted to the role of president and COO. Peter Scherer will vacate the president’s role and will remain chairman and CEO. Based in Brooklyn Park, Minn., Scherer...
'You cannot stay in the shadows about this anymore' | Augsburg University students protest against 'unsanitary living conditions' in dorms
MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of Augsburg University students, staff and alumni spent Tuesday afternoon protesting against what they call unsanitary living conditions in residence halls, particularly the Mortensen and Urness towers. Students claim they have dealt with issues concerning mold, pest infestations, the lack of air conditioning and unclean water.
Ramsey County prints ballots listing incorrect state Republican candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Ramsey County says it accidentally printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position and issued over 1,000 of them on Friday.The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County.The issue was discovered on Friday, the first day of early voting in Minnesota. By the end of Friday, 1,077 absentee ballots with the error had been issued. Ramsey County says it started an internal...
U of M to refund some student meal fees due to dining hall woes
MINNEAPOLIS — Refunds will soon be on the way for some University of Minnesota (U of M) students impacted by problems with on-campus food service and dining halls. In a message to students, the U of M explained that due to staffing shortages that have impacted both hours of operation and menu options, all those living in residence halls will be credited with what amounts to 50% of their September meal fees. The period covered by the refund is Sept. 3 through Sept. 30.
THC Drinks Are All Over Minnesota. But How Do You Actually Make One?
This July, Minnesota state legislators quietly (and perhaps infamously) passed a law legalizing the sale of THC food and beverages, adding it to a larger health and human services funding bill. The law allows for the sale and consumption of food and beverages containing 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — the chemical that produces most of marijuana’s psychic effects — per serving, or 50 milligrams per package.
Minneapolis tree commission to recommend city helps homeowners replace ash trees
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When you view Minneapolis from the air, a green canopy of hundreds of thousands of trees, it’s hard to imagine there are gaps. But there are. And the Emerald Ash Borer is soon to be creating even more holes. "Most of the urban forest is...
Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis
At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
Jerrith Ryan Oakgrove
Jerrith Ryan Oakgrove, age 31 of Minneapolis, MN formally of Fairton, NJ passed into the spirit world unexpectedly on Tuesday September 21st, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. He was an enrolled tribal member from the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and was of Kingfisher clan, His Spirit Animal name is Waawaashkeshi which means Deer.
California woman embezzled $1M from Twin Cities homeowners associations: charges
(FOX 9) - A California woman has been indicted in federal court for embezzling more than $1 million from her employer – a Minneapolis-based property management company that provided financial services for homeowners associations in the Twin Cities metro. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, of Fresno, California, is charged with...
