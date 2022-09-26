ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Walgreens pharmacies suddenly close, causing confusion in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -- Walgreens customers like Heidi Gitelman were frustrated to learn a couple of their pharmacies in Cambridge closed without warning. “I couldn’t believe it was closed, like I really had to do a double take, but then I went to the manager of the Walgreens and I asked him what happened,” said Gitelman. “And he was like almost shaking, he was really nervous and upset and he just said ‘we have a staff shortage.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

City of Boston to host second $75 gift card giveaway at vaccine clinic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is hosting a second COVID-19 vaccination event with a $75 gift card giveaway. The first event of its kind drew huge crowds– and very long lines. The second event will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at White Stadium in Franklin Park from 10...
NECN

Chelsea Waterfront Site to Be Auctioned Following Foreclosure

A 17.7-acre waterfront site in Chelsea is set to be auctioned off next month after a bank foreclosed on the property, which was approved three years ago for a 590-unit residential project. The previous owner, an affiliate of the Yihe Group of Hong Kong, won permitting from the city in...
CHELSEA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Cambridge, MA
Business
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
CBS Boston

What are the worst days for traffic around Boston?

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - If you've noticed the traffic is picking up lately, it's not your imagination. Commuters say they are experiencing longer-than-usual drive times - and some days are worse than others.A driver from Norton tells WBZ-TV her commute has doubled over the past couple of months."It probably took 35 minutes from Norton to Milton, and now it takes 45 to an hour," she said. "With traffic, it can be an hour and a half."Others are finding new ways to get to work."Back roads to avoid the traffic," another driver said.Mark Schieldrop from AAA says the pandemic has...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Pharmacists#Windows#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nextdoor
WCVB

Moderna's chief medical officer answers questions about vaccine for new COVID-19 variants

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for new variants. Last week, the FDA released millions of doses produced by the company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Those Moderna doses were delayed because the federal agency had to conduct a safety inspection of an Indiana packaging plant.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Walgreens
therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy