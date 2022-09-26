Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSN
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first ever Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is happening soon. Attendees will be able to get locally made beer from all over the state in one place. The event is hosted by the South Carolina Brewery Guild and will be a great opportunity...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Wellness facility hosts community open house for new location
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia-based health and wellness center focusing on mental, physical, and emotional health is expanding its practice. Some members of the Everyday Wellness team are joining us today about their new space and their areas of expertise. Fall Open House (9) by WIS Digital News Staff...
WLTX.com
A boutique hotel isn't headed to Camden's clock tower just yet
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden clock tower is a historical marker that towers over the City of Camden, and in recent years the city has been working to find a way to use the building. Back in October 2021, and June of 2019, News19 spoke with city officials who...
City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
WIS-TV
Eudora Wildlife Safari Park Presents Fall Festival Throughout October!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eudora Farms and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eudora Farms, visit https://eudorafarms.net/. Eudora Wildlife Safari Park, home to around 400 exotic animals, is located in Salley, South Carolina. (Just...
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Polka bands, beers, brats and more in Blythewood for Oktoberfest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Polka bands, brats, beers and yodeling. It must be time for the 4th annual Blythewood Oktoberfest. Phil Frye is the executive director of the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce. And Jasmin Fonce is the committee chair of Oktoberfest and a native of Munich, Germany. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to the upcoming festival – which may have to be postponed or cancelled due to the pending path of Hurricane Ian.
abccolumbia.com
Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community. The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce’s school resource officer program has won SRO Program of the Year in South Carolina. What are the officers doing to show dedication to the schools, the students, and safety?. Lt. Danielle McCord recently was presented the Order of the Palmetto from...
WRDW-TV
Boyfriend arrested in West Columbia: Where is Krystal Anderson?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty days. That’s how long an Aiken County woman and mother of four has been missing. Wednesday night, the case took a major turn with her boyfriend arrested. It’s a timeline full of mystery and frustration. Some say it doesn’t add up. Krystal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Lake Murray Boulevard and College Street. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking people to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. Officials say no one was seriously injured. Notice a...
The Post and Courier
New Elgin restaurant BirdsNest Grille opens inside Random Tap space
In the fall of 2021, things turned tragic for Random Tap in Elgin. Catherine Cosby, the restaurant and bottle shop's chef, died in an October car accident on the way to work. She had taken over the kitchen and revolutionized the bar's food program, drawing in new crowds and becoming a beloved member of the business's workforce.
WJCL
Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
Gov. Henry McMaster in Aiken: Critical race theory has no place in South Carolina
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that there's no place for critical race theory in South Carolina's schools. McMaster, a Republican who has been the state's governor since 2017, addressed critical race theory Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Aiken Republican Club. Critical race theory is defined...
sc.edu
Columbia’s historic Black churches fight for survival during nationwide membership decline
Members of Zion Baptist Church attend a Wednesday Bible study. (Photos by Shakeem Jones) During a recent Wednesday night Bible study at Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. M. Andrew Davis challenged the 50 people in attendance. He said a year from now he wants attendance doubled. Zion Baptist, along with...
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
WIS-TV
Westwood High student arrested for carrying knife on school grounds
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old high school student was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds. Officials say around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, deputies responded to a report by a school administrator who said a student was carrying a knife. There is no evidence that any student or staff was threatened with the knife.
sc.edu
Flooding anticipated in Columbia ahead of Hurricane Ian: ‘Turn around, don’t drown’
Projected rainfall that Hurricane Ian could bring to the Southeast later this week (Graphic courtesy of the National Hurricane Center) Low-lying streets in Columbia could flood as the nation’s first tropical storm of the season is expected to roll in over South Carolina at the end of this week.
Comments / 0