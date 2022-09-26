ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first ever Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is happening soon. Attendees will be able to get locally made beer from all over the state in one place. The event is hosted by the South Carolina Brewery Guild and will be a great opportunity...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Food & Drinks
WIS-TV

SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Eudora Wildlife Safari Park Presents Fall Festival Throughout October!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eudora Farms and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eudora Farms, visit https://eudorafarms.net/. Eudora Wildlife Safari Park, home to around 400 exotic animals, is located in Salley, South Carolina. (Just...
SALLEY, SC
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Behind The Scenes#Local Life#Spelling#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Bar Info#Peak Drift Brewery
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Polka bands, beers, brats and more in Blythewood for Oktoberfest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Polka bands, brats, beers and yodeling. It must be time for the 4th annual Blythewood Oktoberfest. Phil Frye is the executive director of the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce. And Jasmin Fonce is the committee chair of Oktoberfest and a native of Munich, Germany. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to the upcoming festival – which may have to be postponed or cancelled due to the pending path of Hurricane Ian.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community. The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
JACKSON, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce’s school resource officer program has won SRO Program of the Year in South Carolina. What are the officers doing to show dedication to the schools, the students, and safety?. Lt. Danielle McCord recently was presented the Order of the Palmetto from...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Post and Courier

New Elgin restaurant BirdsNest Grille opens inside Random Tap space

In the fall of 2021, things turned tragic for Random Tap in Elgin. Catherine Cosby, the restaurant and bottle shop's chef, died in an October car accident on the way to work. She had taken over the kitchen and revolutionized the bar's food program, drawing in new crowds and becoming a beloved member of the business's workforce.
ELGIN, SC
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Westwood High student arrested for carrying knife on school grounds

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old high school student was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds. Officials say around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, deputies responded to a report by a school administrator who said a student was carrying a knife. There is no evidence that any student or staff was threatened with the knife.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy