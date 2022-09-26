ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades For September 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

Vale Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
Benzinga

Blue Apron Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN shares are trading higher on above-average volume Wednesday amid increased retail interest as investors discuss the stock's short-squeeze potential on social media. Blue Apron stock is trending across social media platforms as investors highlight high short interest in the name. It was the top trending...
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
TheStreet

How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
CNBC

Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market

Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Generac Hldgs

Within the last quarter, Generac Hldgs GNRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $357.43 versus the current price of Generac Hldgs at $188.685, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Apple Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Apple AAPL. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Aptiv

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Aptiv APTV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
