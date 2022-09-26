Read full article on original website
Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades For September 26
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Vale Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
Blue Apron Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?
Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN shares are trading higher on above-average volume Wednesday amid increased retail interest as investors discuss the stock's short-squeeze potential on social media. Blue Apron stock is trending across social media platforms as investors highlight high short interest in the name. It was the top trending...
Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
There are diamonds scattered among the rubble of this technology bear market.
The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?
How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
CNBC
Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market
Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion. Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
money.com
2 Investing Moves to Make Now That the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Are All in Bear Markets
Stocks' bad year just got worse. On Monday, the S&P 500 hit a new low for the year, and all three major indexes ended the day in a bear market. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow were down around 24%, 32% and 20% for the year, respectively, at Monday's close.
Analyst Ratings for Generac Hldgs
Within the last quarter, Generac Hldgs GNRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $357.43 versus the current price of Generac Hldgs at $188.685, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
CNBC
The Morgan Stanley strategist who called the bear market says the S&P could fall to the low 3,000s
The S&P 500 could fall to the low 3,000 range, as an earnings recession appears "unavoidable," but the market may then not stay down for long, said Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, who was correctly bearish going into this tough year for markets. "We're in a cyclical...
Bitcoin Tops This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the oldest cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also showed signs of recovery, gaining past the $1,300 level on Thursday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Golden Cross Appears Before Apple Investors
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Apple AAPL. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Expert Ratings for Aptiv
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Aptiv APTV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Amazon And Why Jim Cramer Turned Bearish On This Chipmaker
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The Federal Reserve shook the markets this week, raising its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months.
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
