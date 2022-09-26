Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen (Update)
Update 9-28 11:40 a.m. The BCA says Tahlia Poitra has been located safe. Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a Missing Person Alert for an 18-year-old woman in Bemidji. The alert says Tahlia Poitra was last seen on September 21. She is described as 5’06”, 125 pounds with...
kfgo.com
Drinking suspected in NW Minnesota collision, two hurt
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol says two people were injured in an alcohol-involved multi-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Middle River around 12:30 Monday morning. A car was attempting to pull out of an alley onto the highway when three vehicles collided. The driver of a...
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
Sheriff: Heifer shot and butchered on farmer's pasture near Aitkin
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a local farmer reported a yearling heifer had been shot and butchered in his pasture. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Authorities in Clearwater County are investigating after a local farmer reported a heifer had been killed and butchered in his pasture this month.
Comments / 0