Blackduck, MN

KFIL Radio

Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen (Update)

Update 9-28 11:40 a.m. The BCA says Tahlia Poitra has been located safe. Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a Missing Person Alert for an 18-year-old woman in Bemidji. The alert says Tahlia Poitra was last seen on September 21. She is described as 5’06”, 125 pounds with...
BEMIDJI, MN
kfgo.com

Drinking suspected in NW Minnesota collision, two hurt

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol says two people were injured in an alcohol-involved multi-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Middle River around 12:30 Monday morning. A car was attempting to pull out of an alley onto the highway when three vehicles collided. The driver of a...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
Bring Me The News

School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo

Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
FARGO, ND

