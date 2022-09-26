Sarah Jessica Parker, who was being honored at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night, had to run out of the event last minute following what was described as a family emergency. A source who was in attendance at the gala tells Page Six that moments after the actress arrived at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center, she left again. We are told that, in a bizarrely dramatic moment, they announced from the stage that she had to pull out of the event because of a “sudden devastating family situation.” Reps for Parker did...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO