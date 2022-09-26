Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Teases “Very Frank Lyrics” On Upcoming New Album, Talks Harry Styles Coachella Performance
From the earliest days of her career, Shania Twain was delivering lyrics that were imbued with an openness that many of her peers weren’t affording at that time. She gets right down to the point and tells it like it is. So for Twain to dub her new album as containing “very frank lyrics,” it’s safe to assume we are in for quite a treat.
Ciara Taps Summer Walker for ‘Better Thangs,’ a ‘Feel-Good R&B Anthem’
Nothing but positivity. Ciara is back with her second single of the year, as she welcomes Summer Walker to celebrate the “Better Thangs” in life. The new sunshine-kissed single dropped Wednesday. Ciara described the track as “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” in a statement about the song. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self,” she said. After releasing her album Still Over It last year, Walker has hopped onto songs by top-notch artists such as “No Love” with SZA, “Best Friends” with the Weeknd, and most recently,...
Apple Insider
Billie Eilish ending 'Happier Than Ever' tour on Apple Music Live
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Catch the final live performance of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" world tour onApple Music Live on September 30.
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Harry Styles, Lauren Daigle, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, Måneskin and more
Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar” has been voted the best song of the summer, says Billboard. The website offered a bracket-like voting contest featuring every song of the summer since 2010. Adele‘s “Rolling in the Deep” ranked second. Lauren Daigle welcomed America’s Got Talent contestant...
Pioneering rapper Coolio dead at 59: Michelle Pfeiffer leads tributes to 'gifted' Gangsta's Paradise artist who was found dead of 'cardiac arrest' on bathroom floor of a friend's LA home
Rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The musician - famous for his hit song Gangsta's Paradise on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds - was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he was found dead according to TMZ. Coolio was...
NME
Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ on Billboard Chart at No. 1, ‘My Hero’ At No. 3
Nearly two weeks after the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was held, two classic Foo Fighters songs — "Everlong" and "My Hero — have climbed their way into a total of four different Billboard charts, with "Everlong" claiming the No. 1 spot on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.
Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused
We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
Hailey Bieber’s ‘Brownie Glazed Lips’ Are Causing Some Backlash
Hailey Bieber is something of a TikTok beauty queen, sparking viral makeup and skin care trends with every video—but her latest technique, or “the lip combo vibe I’m feeling for fall,” as she puts it, has some TikTokers questioning her influence. Hailey’s dubbed her go-to lip...
Sarah Jessica Parker misses NYCB gala after ‘sudden, devastating family situation’
Sarah Jessica Parker, who was being honored at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night, had to run out of the event last minute following what was described as a family emergency. A source who was in attendance at the gala tells Page Six that moments after the actress arrived at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center, she left again. We are told that, in a bizarrely dramatic moment, they announced from the stage that she had to pull out of the event because of a “sudden devastating family situation.” Reps for Parker did...
Billboard
‘Boyfriend’ Singer Dove Cameron Signs With Sony Music Publishing
Singer, songwriter and award-winning actress Dove Cameron has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). News of the deal arrives just after Cameron won the best new artist prize at the MTV VMAs and went viral with her queer pop anthem “Boyfriend.”. In conversation with Billboard, Cameron...
David Bowie’s Best Albums According to Billboard
David Bowie was one of the most vital cultural forces of the last century – an artist whose career can hardly be measured in terms of mere chart performance. In fact, 2016’s “Blackstar” remains his only album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 and that’s partly due to his sudden passing around the time […]
Billboard
Harry Styles Hits No. 1, Elton John & Britney Spears Reach Top 10 on Adult Pop Airplay Chart
Harry Styles, Elton John and Britney Spears mark new milestones on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart (dated Oct. 1). Styles scores his third leader on the list with “Late Night Talking,” following “As It Was,” for eight frames beginning this May, and “Watermelon Sugar,” for a week in October 2020.
Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]
Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
‘Sweet Home Alabama': Original Ending Was So Bad It Had to Be Completely Reshot
The 2002 romantic comedy “Sweet Home Alabama” ends predictably enough, with Reese Witherspoon’s character matched with the right guy — but the original ending to the film threw audiences a curveball that was so wild, it had to be completely reshot. Witherspoon stars in the film...
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Pink, Meghan Trainor and Rihanna
Olivia Rodrigo broke a major streaming record on Spotify. Her team confirmed to ABC Audio that she is the first female artist on the platform to have three solo songs off the same album hit 1 billion streams. Her song “deja vu” joins hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u” in Spotify’s billion streams club.
Jon Pardi Was Confused at First When His Wife Summer Told Him She Was Pregnant [Watch]
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer recently announced that they're expecting their first child, and the singer couldn't be more ready for the adventure that lays ahead — but back when his wife first told him the news, it took him a minute to figure out what she was trying to say.
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
Mick Jagger Said 1 Rolling Stones Album Sounds Like Spinal Tap
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' albums sounded like Spinal Tap. One of the singles from the album became a hit.
NME
Watch Joan Jett and Travis Barker join Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Joan Jett made an early appearance at today’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles, joining the surviving members of Foo Fighters – with Blink-182’s Travis Barker sitting in for Hawkins on drums – to perform two of her biggest hits from the ‘80s.
