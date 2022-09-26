ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Shania Twain Teases “Very Frank Lyrics” On Upcoming New Album, Talks Harry Styles Coachella Performance

From the earliest days of her career, Shania Twain was delivering lyrics that were imbued with an openness that many of her peers weren’t affording at that time. She gets right down to the point and tells it like it is. So for Twain to dub her new album as containing “very frank lyrics,” it’s safe to assume we are in for quite a treat.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ciara Taps Summer Walker for ‘Better Thangs,’ a ‘Feel-Good R&B Anthem’

Nothing but positivity. Ciara is back with her second single of the year, as she welcomes Summer Walker to celebrate the “Better Thangs” in life. The new sunshine-kissed single dropped Wednesday. Ciara described the track as “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” in a statement about the song. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self,” she said. After releasing her album Still Over It last year, Walker has hopped onto songs by top-notch artists such as “No Love” with SZA, “Best Friends” with the Weeknd, and most recently,...
CELEBRITIES
Apple Insider

Billie Eilish ending 'Happier Than Ever' tour on Apple Music Live

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Catch the final live performance of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" world tour onApple Music Live on September 30.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Luis Fonsi
Person
Nas
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Elton John
Daily Mail

Pioneering rapper Coolio dead at 59: Michelle Pfeiffer leads tributes to 'gifted' Gangsta's Paradise artist who was found dead of 'cardiac arrest' on bathroom floor of a friend's LA home

Rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The musician - famous for his hit song Gangsta's Paradise on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds - was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he was found dead according to TMZ. Coolio was...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HelloGiggles

Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused

We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Billboard Hot 100#First Song#British
Page Six

Sarah Jessica Parker misses NYCB gala after ‘sudden, devastating family situation’

Sarah Jessica Parker, who was being honored at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night, had to run out of the event last minute following what was described as a family emergency. A source who was in attendance at the gala tells Page Six that moments after the actress arrived at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center, she left again. We are told that, in a bizarrely dramatic moment, they announced from the stage that she had to pull out of the event because of a “sudden devastating family situation.” Reps for Parker did...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

‘Boyfriend’ Singer Dove Cameron Signs With Sony Music Publishing

Singer, songwriter and award-winning actress Dove Cameron has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). News of the deal arrives just after Cameron won the best new artist prize at the MTV VMAs and went viral with her queer pop anthem “Boyfriend.”. In conversation with Billboard, Cameron...
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

David Bowie’s Best Albums According to Billboard

David Bowie was one of the most vital cultural forces of the last century – an artist whose career can hardly be measured in terms of mere chart performance. In fact, 2016’s “Blackstar” remains his only album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 and that’s partly due to his sudden passing around the time […]
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Boot

Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Pink, Meghan Trainor and Rihanna

﻿Olivia Rodrigo broke a major streaming record on Spotify. Her team confirmed to ABC Audio that she is the first female artist on the platform to have three solo songs off the same album hit 1 billion streams. Her song “deja vu” joins hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u” in Spotify’s billion streams club.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy