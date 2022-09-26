Read full article on original website
Keep Midland Beautiful annual Fall Sweep Community Cleanup is underway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Right now, Keep Midland Beautiful is asking members of the community help with their annual Fall Sweep to keep public spaces in Midland litter free. This event is open throughout the fall season to anyone interested in creating a cleaner city for Midlander’s to live in.
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
Under the White - Pool House
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
The Annual Texas Size Garage Sale In Midland Is Back Again This Year!
The Texas Size Garage Sale is exactly what the title states. TEXAS Size! They say everything is bigger in Texas so why not our garage sales too? The 33rd annual Texas Size Garage Sale, an annual fundraiser that benefits Meals on Wheels and other programs at Senior Life Midland, is back on Friday, October 7th.
The undefeated boxer fought on Saturday, volunteered yesterday at the food bank in Odessa and today in Midland.
Pecos boxer volunteers to help feed West Texans
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank’s in Odessa and Midland had a special guest volunteer these last two days. Fresh off of his 35th win, Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza decided to spend his time giving back to the community. Just days after his fight, Mendoza says he...
Natural gas line south of I-20 sparks fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 received reports Wednesday evening of an explosion east of Highway 349 on the south side of I-20. However, according to the city of Midland, it was actually a natural gas line above ground that sparked a fire. The fire has since been put out and...
Family unscathed after truck runs through home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
Basin Bites: Local restaurant brings European ‘flair’ to west Texas
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Flair Taverna takes the flavors of Italy, Spain, and France and brings them straight to your table for a true culinary experience. “We want everyone to have that feeling that we’re taking you somewhere else and have that feeling of being in a big city,” said Giancarlo Del Aguila, general manager […]
Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today was media day for the 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale in midland located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive. Anyone looking to do some affordable shopping next weekend, this is the place to be a range of items for all ages, while also giving to a great cause.
New program opens to help veterans in Permian Basin
Have You Seen This Rude TikTok About Midland-Odessa That Has Gone Viral?
I am a TikTok addict. I said I never would be but these days when I hear of something going 'viral' more than likely it came from TikTok so there I go. My children constantly show me funny videos, great recipes and vacation hot spots. I mean, it really is the cheapest form of entertainment on my phone. I don't have to pay to scroll through countless videos.
Crews to close intersection of Brittany Lane, French Ave. starting Oct. 3
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about construction in the area of Brittany Lane and French Avenue. Construction will begin on Oct. 3 and require full closure of the intersection. Crews will be removing existing asphalt and installing a concrete intersection. The city says this...
Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST Media, a truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring. The truck has been described as a sand hauler. Texas DPS and the Howard County Volunteer...
Top 5 Movies That Were Filmed in Midland Odessa Texas!
Isn't it cool to watch a movie and find out that it was filmed in your hometown? Or, how about watching a film, then seeing places you recognize on the big screen? We work, play, and live here in the Permian Basin. And, it's awesome to see it showcased in movies.
Odessa woman found in trash truck after dumpster diving
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman was found in a dumpster Monday morning with some injuries to her head and back. According to Odessa Police, the 47-year-old woman was digging around in a dumpster around 6 a.m. in the 500 block of West 42nd. She told the officers that...
West Texas responds to rising gas prices
WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas drivers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that while the last few months of falling gas prices have been nice, they still think that fueling up is too expensive. “I believe it’s still higher than it should be. If you were to look at the price of […]
Midland Developmental Corporation looking to improve Downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Development Corporation has invested a little more than $80 million across downtown Midland. So far, about $50 million has gone into infrastructure, water and sewage lines along with education and the workforce. Sara Harris, the MDC's executive director, says this investment will bring growth to...
New Mexico man killed in crash on SH 158
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Midland County. According to DPS, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Juvencio Juarez-Marquez, 37, of Farmington, New Mexico was driving a truck east on SH 158. Another truck towing a trailer was...
These 2 Intersections In Odessa Have A New Traffic Light Which Other Intersections Need One?
How often do you drive the streets of West Texas, come up on a certain intersection, and think to yourself, 'this one could really use a light?' I say this to myself pretty much every day. Those of us who commute and drive all over the streets of Midland-Odessa regularly, are very familiar with the busiest, and even the most dangerous intersections.
