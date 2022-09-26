ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Keep Midland Beautiful annual Fall Sweep Community Cleanup is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Right now, Keep Midland Beautiful is asking members of the community help with their annual Fall Sweep to keep public spaces in Midland litter free. This event is open throughout the fall season to anyone interested in creating a cleaner city for Midlander’s to live in.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents

ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Under the White - Pool House

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
B93

The Annual Texas Size Garage Sale In Midland Is Back Again This Year!

The Texas Size Garage Sale is exactly what the title states. TEXAS Size! They say everything is bigger in Texas so why not our garage sales too? The 33rd annual Texas Size Garage Sale, an annual fundraiser that benefits Meals on Wheels and other programs at Senior Life Midland, is back on Friday, October 7th.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Midland, TX
Industry
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Pets & Animals
Midland, TX
Business
City
Italy, TX
cbs7.com

Pecos boxer volunteers to help feed West Texans

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank’s in Odessa and Midland had a special guest volunteer these last two days. Fresh off of his 35th win, Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza decided to spend his time giving back to the community. Just days after his fight, Mendoza says he...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Natural gas line south of I-20 sparks fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 received reports Wednesday evening of an explosion east of Highway 349 on the south side of I-20. However, according to the city of Midland, it was actually a natural gas line above ground that sparked a fire. The fire has since been put out and...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Family unscathed after truck runs through home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Pesticides#Insect#Museum Scientist#Golden Cordovan
cbs7.com

New program opens to help veterans in Permian Basin

Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale. Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale. What happens to pets after a hospice patient dies?. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT. Pets left behind are often older animals in need...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
cbs7.com

Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST Media, a truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring. The truck has been described as a sand hauler. Texas DPS and the Howard County Volunteer...
STANTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Odessa woman found in trash truck after dumpster diving

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman was found in a dumpster Monday morning with some injuries to her head and back. According to Odessa Police, the 47-year-old woman was digging around in a dumpster around 6 a.m. in the 500 block of West 42nd. She told the officers that...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas responds to rising gas prices

WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas drivers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that while the last few months of falling gas prices have been nice, they still think that fueling up is too expensive. “I believe it’s still higher than it should be. If you were to look at the price of […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

New Mexico man killed in crash on SH 158

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Midland County. According to DPS, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Juvencio Juarez-Marquez, 37, of Farmington, New Mexico was driving a truck east on SH 158. Another truck towing a trailer was...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy