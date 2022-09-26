ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Mercy College announces honors list

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnezc_0iB4u01m00

TOLEDO — The following students were awarded honors for the Summer 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Honors List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours:

Amy Brock, BS Healthcare Administration, Senior, Bluffton; Seth Nelson, BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion), Junior, Glandorf; Melanie Neal, BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion), Junior, and Amber Stewart, BS Medical Imaging, Junior, Lima.

Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution with a campus in Toledo and a location in Youngstown. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
City
Bluffton, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Education
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Science#Catholic Church#Linus College#Mercy College
13abc.com

County commissioners award contract to tear down Ned Skeldon stadium

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a contractor to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee. The commissioners awarded a contract to Mark Haynes Construction Inc. for $885,484 on Tuesday. The project looks to demolish the former stadium while maintaining electricity to the Lucas County Rec center...
MAUMEE, OH
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
13abc.com

Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living. 13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Another local resident warns against check washing scam

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
279
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy