Mercy College announces honors list

TOLEDO — The following students were awarded honors for the Summer 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Honors List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours:

Amy Brock, BS Healthcare Administration, Senior, Bluffton; Seth Nelson, BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion), Junior, Glandorf; Melanie Neal, BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion), Junior, and Amber Stewart, BS Medical Imaging, Junior, Lima.

Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution with a campus in Toledo and a location in Youngstown. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs.