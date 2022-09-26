ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AL

alabamanews.net

Selma PD Prepares to Host National Night Out 2022

The Selma Police Department is gearing up to host a National Night Out event in the city Thursday evening. And officials are trying to get the word out — so the community to come out — and participate. The event will be held at Bloch Park — from...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Halloween Monster March in Demopolis set for Oct. 28

With October right around the corner the Demopolis Public Library will hold its annual Halloween Monster March on Oct. 28. All merchants are invited to participate in the event, which will be held at 4 p.m. Demopolis Public Library is located at 211 East Washington Street.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
selmasun.com

St. Paul's Episcopal Church to host Afro-American Gospel Choir on Oct.16

St. Pauls' Episcopal Church will host a concert by the University of Alabama's Afro-American Choir on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. “Our members all share a common enjoyment in serving God through song and dance,” said Choir Advisor Cynthia Moore. “And we’re proud to bring that enjoyment to such a venerable church as St. Paul’s in Selma.”
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Housing Authority to host signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance, R.O.S.S. program

Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will host a signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama to help with utility and rent bills and the R.O.S.S. program on Oct. 6. "The R.O.S.S. Program matches public housing families with the supportive services needed to enable them to live independently and succeed in the workplace while achieving economic self-sufficiency," said a post on SHA's Facebook page.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Vandals deface William Rufus King mausoleum at Old Live Oak Cemetery

Vandals defaced the marble mausoleum of William Rufus King in Old Live Oak Cemetery with black paint, cemetery officials said. Doug Buster, president of the Cemetery Preservation Group, said the supplies needed to properly clean the marble mausoleum were on hand. “It still took about four and a half hours...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Uniontown Recreation Center to host free dental care Oct. 8-9

Uniontown Recreation Center will host free dental care sponsored by the National Association for the Prevention of Starvation on Oct. 8 and 9. Fillings and extractions will be provided, with priority given to those without insurance. Dental care will be given from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8...
UNIONTOWN, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County

UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County’s district attorney said multiple people were shot in Uniontown Wednesday night. District Attorney Michael Jackson said it happened sometime after 9 p.m. He did not give the exact location. Jackson said five or six people, including the shooter, were taken to hospitals in...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Throw & Go Football Contest returns in November

The Black Belt Community Foundation's (BBCF) Throw & Go Football Contest returns to Selma where a drawing for Iron Bowl tickets will be held on Nov. 15. Funds raised from entries will benefit the BBCF Community Grants program. The lucky winner will have a chance to win tickets to the Iron Bowl game as Auburn will square off with Alabama at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 26.
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
HELENA, AL
AL.com

2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs now identified

Two pedestrians were killed in hit-and-runs in Jefferson County late last week, and their names have now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, and Brian Allen Wyatt, 41, of Birmingham. Self was killed about 2:15 p.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
Bham Now

Magic City Polo team faces first-ever HBCU polo team Oct. 1

Mark your calendars, Birmingham! The first-ever Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) polo team from Morehouse College faces Magic City Polo on Saturday, October 1 at 4PM. Keep reading to learn more about this historic moment for our city. The game of polo. Polo is a ball game that’s played...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Woman, 3-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa County wreck Monday

A crash in Tuscaloosa County Monday afternoon claimed the lives of a 33-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child, Alabama State Troopers said Tuesday. The multi-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 68-mile marker in Tuscaloosa County, about 3 miles south of Tuscaloosa. Laquavia R. Thomas...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

