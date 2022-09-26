Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Selma PD Prepares to Host National Night Out 2022
The Selma Police Department is gearing up to host a National Night Out event in the city Thursday evening. And officials are trying to get the word out — so the community to come out — and participate. The event will be held at Bloch Park — from...
alabamanews.net
The City of Prattville Purchases an Ice Skating Rink for the Holiday Season
The City of Prattville will be adding a new attraction for the Holiday season. Prattville has purchased an ice skating rink that will be a permanent fixture in the downtown area. The skating rink is expected to open December 1 and will be $5 per person for 30 minutes. The...
selmasun.com
Halloween Monster March in Demopolis set for Oct. 28
With October right around the corner the Demopolis Public Library will hold its annual Halloween Monster March on Oct. 28. All merchants are invited to participate in the event, which will be held at 4 p.m. Demopolis Public Library is located at 211 East Washington Street.
selmasun.com
St. Paul's Episcopal Church to host Afro-American Gospel Choir on Oct.16
St. Pauls' Episcopal Church will host a concert by the University of Alabama's Afro-American Choir on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. “Our members all share a common enjoyment in serving God through song and dance,” said Choir Advisor Cynthia Moore. “And we’re proud to bring that enjoyment to such a venerable church as St. Paul’s in Selma.”
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority to host signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance, R.O.S.S. program
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will host a signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama to help with utility and rent bills and the R.O.S.S. program on Oct. 6. "The R.O.S.S. Program matches public housing families with the supportive services needed to enable them to live independently and succeed in the workplace while achieving economic self-sufficiency," said a post on SHA's Facebook page.
selmasun.com
Vandals deface William Rufus King mausoleum at Old Live Oak Cemetery
Vandals defaced the marble mausoleum of William Rufus King in Old Live Oak Cemetery with black paint, cemetery officials said. Doug Buster, president of the Cemetery Preservation Group, said the supplies needed to properly clean the marble mausoleum were on hand. “It still took about four and a half hours...
selmasun.com
Uniontown Recreation Center to host free dental care Oct. 8-9
Uniontown Recreation Center will host free dental care sponsored by the National Association for the Prevention of Starvation on Oct. 8 and 9. Fillings and extractions will be provided, with priority given to those without insurance. Dental care will be given from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
WSFA
DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County
UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County’s district attorney said multiple people were shot in Uniontown Wednesday night. District Attorney Michael Jackson said it happened sometime after 9 p.m. He did not give the exact location. Jackson said five or six people, including the shooter, were taken to hospitals in...
Police Investigating Wednesday Threat at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools
A threat was made at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Wednesday afternoon, marking the fourth threat made to a Tuscaloosa City School in the last three weeks. The TMS campus houses both an elementary school and a middle school. According to a TCS spokeswoman, the threat was made by a student during...
selmasun.com
Dallas County juries order State Farm to pay $2.5 million in benefits to two insured people
Two juries in Dallas County ordered State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to pay more than $2.5 million after they reportedly refused to pay benefits to two insured people. On Sept. 22, Evelyn Harrison $1,005,000 after she sustained a back injury in 2019. She was represented by Woodruff R. Jones...
selmasun.com
Throw & Go Football Contest returns in November
The Black Belt Community Foundation's (BBCF) Throw & Go Football Contest returns to Selma where a drawing for Iron Bowl tickets will be held on Nov. 15. Funds raised from entries will benefit the BBCF Community Grants program. The lucky winner will have a chance to win tickets to the Iron Bowl game as Auburn will square off with Alabama at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 26.
wbrc.com
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck
A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs now identified
Two pedestrians were killed in hit-and-runs in Jefferson County late last week, and their names have now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, and Brian Allen Wyatt, 41, of Birmingham. Self was killed about 2:15 p.m....
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
Bham Now
Magic City Polo team faces first-ever HBCU polo team Oct. 1
Mark your calendars, Birmingham! The first-ever Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) polo team from Morehouse College faces Magic City Polo on Saturday, October 1 at 4PM. Keep reading to learn more about this historic moment for our city. The game of polo. Polo is a ball game that’s played...
5 Charged in Theft of Hundreds of Catalytic Converters from Tuscaloosa Mercedes Plant
Five people have been arrested and charged for their roles in a multi-state scheme to steal hundreds of new catalytic converters from the Mercedes Benz U.S. International plant in Tuscaloosa County. Deputy Josh Hastings, a sergeant with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, said the plant's security team...
wvua23.com
Woman, 3-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa County wreck Monday
A crash in Tuscaloosa County Monday afternoon claimed the lives of a 33-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child, Alabama State Troopers said Tuesday. The multi-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 68-mile marker in Tuscaloosa County, about 3 miles south of Tuscaloosa. Laquavia R. Thomas...
