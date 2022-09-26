Read full article on original website
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
The Denver Nuggets Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets waived Justin Tillman.
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider
After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
Bears May Add 9th Former Viking to Roster
The Chicago Bears infatuation with former Minnesota Vikings players could continue, as ex-Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch tried out for Matt Eberflus’ team on Tuesday. Lynch spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2020 and 2021. Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus reported the audition just days after the Bears...
3 hottest burning questions facing Timberwolves entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Minnesota Timberwolves are entering the 2022-23 season full of expectations. After a solid regular season that led to the team’s first playoff berth since 2018, Minnesota came up short against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, falling 4-2 after blowing multiple double-digit leads. Despite...
Miami Heat Still Have A Shot At Jae Crowder
Crowder will not report to Phoenix Suns training camp
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Minnesota Timberwolves Reveal Final Roster For Training Camp
On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves revealed their full training camp roster.
Vikings Sign New TE
The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
Los Angeles Lakers reveal coaching staff around LeBron James, Darvin Ham
On the first day of training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers finally revealed everybody who will be working alongside Darvin Ham and coaching LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook (maybe) for the 2022-23 season. Neither Ham nor Rob Pelinka addressed the coaching staff at Media Day. At his introductory...
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
Nikola Vucevic throws cold water on trade rumors
Despite his name swirling in trade rumors, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is here to stay for the time being. The veteran center addressed those rumors when speaking with reporters today and even joked about the situation. Vucevic said he was in constant contact with the Bulls front office and didn’t really pay attention to the rumors.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets defensive tone at first practice
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
ESPN’s Bobby Marks sees Knicks winning 45 games
Despite letting Donovan Mitchell slip through their hands, the New York Knicks still had a solid offseason. They have plugged their most glaring hole, prying Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson, a breakout star in the playoffs, is the best point guard the Knicks had in decades. Their...
Denver Nuggets Media Day 2022
From left to right, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, guard Jamal Murray and center Nikola Jokic joke around while being photographed during the NBA basketball team's Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Denver. Nuggets Media Day Basketball. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, jokes around with guard Jamal Murray...
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
Tom Thibodeau names Evan Fournier early favorite to start at shooting guard for Knicks over Quentin Grimes
Tom Thibodeau is nothing if not consistent. He likes defenders, explosive guards, and above all else, veterans. The older you are, the more you tend to play on a Thibodeau team. With training camp opening in New York this week, it looks as though the Knicks will be maintaining that trend for another season. Thibodeau told the media that 29-year-old Evan Fournier, not second-year breakout candidate Quentin Grimes, is expected to start at shooting guard for the Knicks.
Los Angeles Clippers 2022-2023 Season Preview
This 2022-2023 NBA Season is the best chance for the Los Angeles Clippers to give them its first NBA Championship in franchise history. Clippers fans are hoping after a year of recovery for small forward Kawhi Leonard after suffering a partially torn ACL in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs is enough to get him ready for the season. There is also a lot of hype for shooting guard/small forward Paul George, head coach Ty Lue, and an incredibly deep and talented roster. After some serious moves in the off-season and some development, the Clippers are hoping the curse that started in the Lob City era is over to get the NBA title they have craved.
Injuries Dominate Midweek Saints-Vikings Chatter
While on-the-field history takes the cake in the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints 13-year-long rivalry, off-the-field injuries have taken center stage with the showdown in London four days away. The Vikings are a road team this weekend across the pond as the franchise puts its winning record (2-1) on...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
