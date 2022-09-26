ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22

When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Bears May Add 9th Former Viking to Roster

The Chicago Bears infatuation with former Minnesota Vikings players could continue, as ex-Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch tried out for Matt Eberflus’ team on Tuesday. Lynch spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2020 and 2021. Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus reported the audition just days after the Bears...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Minnesota Basketball
State
Texas State
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Rudy Gobert
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New TE

The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Nikola Vucevic throws cold water on trade rumors

Despite his name swirling in trade rumors, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is here to stay for the time being. The veteran center addressed those rumors when speaking with reporters today and even joked about the situation. Vucevic said he was in constant contact with the Bulls front office and didn’t really pay attention to the rumors.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Media Day#Twin Cities
ESPN

Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets defensive tone at first practice

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

ESPN’s Bobby Marks sees Knicks winning 45 games

Despite letting Donovan Mitchell slip through their hands, the New York Knicks still had a solid offseason. They have plugged their most glaring hole, prying Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson, a breakout star in the playoffs, is the best point guard the Knicks had in decades. Their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Denver Nuggets Media Day 2022

From left to right, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, guard Jamal Murray and center Nikola Jokic joke around while being photographed during the NBA basketball team's Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Denver. Nuggets Media Day Basketball. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, jokes around with guard Jamal Murray...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Sports

Tom Thibodeau names Evan Fournier early favorite to start at shooting guard for Knicks over Quentin Grimes

Tom Thibodeau is nothing if not consistent. He likes defenders, explosive guards, and above all else, veterans. The older you are, the more you tend to play on a Thibodeau team. With training camp opening in New York this week, it looks as though the Knicks will be maintaining that trend for another season. Thibodeau told the media that 29-year-old Evan Fournier, not second-year breakout candidate Quentin Grimes, is expected to start at shooting guard for the Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lastwordonsports.com

Los Angeles Clippers 2022-2023 Season Preview

This 2022-2023 NBA Season is the best chance for the Los Angeles Clippers to give them its first NBA Championship in franchise history. Clippers fans are hoping after a year of recovery for small forward Kawhi Leonard after suffering a partially torn ACL in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs is enough to get him ready for the season. There is also a lot of hype for shooting guard/small forward Paul George, head coach Ty Lue, and an incredibly deep and talented roster. After some serious moves in the off-season and some development, the Clippers are hoping the curse that started in the Lob City era is over to get the NBA title they have craved.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Injuries Dominate Midweek Saints-Vikings Chatter

While on-the-field history takes the cake in the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints 13-year-long rivalry, off-the-field injuries have taken center stage with the showdown in London four days away. The Vikings are a road team this weekend across the pond as the franchise puts its winning record (2-1) on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy