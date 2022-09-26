ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiibusiness.com

Capturing the Look and Feel of Old Honolulu

Collectors Kevin Faller, Chester Sebastian and Kevin Sebastian (left to right) opened Old Queen Street Stadium nine months ago to showcase sports memorabilia and what Faller calls the “hall of fame of fabrics and textures of Hawai‘i.”. He says vintage aloha work shirts are a centerpiece of this...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu event aims to bring people together through storytelling

"Stories Out Loud" is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and commonality of the human experience through the art of storytelling. Described as a miniature version of The Moth, it's held on the last Thursday of every month on Oʻahu. It was created by Anette Arinix, the Community Coordinator...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Must See: “Awakening” Flower Exhibit at Honolulu Museum of Art

Getting lost in blooms—could anything be more ethereal? Stepping into the new “Awakening” exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art is a dreamy endeavor, with strings of flowers of all kinds and colors dangling from the ceiling high above, as if floating in midair. As you meander through the corridor of dried sprigs, you can’t help but feel a sense of quietude. Is it the gently changing botanicals, fading into each other as you move forward like an ombre of herbs, a strange sort of pantomime of seasons? Or is it the way they defy gravity, suspended by their strings, a nexus of frozen florets with you at their center. If an explosion of blossoms had occurred around you and then that moment was stopped forever, what would you hear in the silence? What would you see in the stillness? You’ll want to walk through these curtains of blooms over and over to find out.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Daily hula shows returning to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A longtime tradition is coming back to Ala Moana Center’s main stage this weekend! Beginning Oct. 1, customers can enjoy the 20-minute hula performances at 5 p.m. daily. “With the return of our Centerstage entertainment, we have many performance opportunities available and we encourage local...
HONOLULU, HI
BoardingArea

Our Anniversary Dinner At Roy’s Ko Olina Hawaii

Sharon and I have an unusual affection for Roy’s Restaurants. The James Beard award-winning chef Roy Yamaguchi started Roy’s in Honolulu in 1988 and the chain eventually became a part of Bloomin Brands. The parent of Outback Steakhouse is based in Tampa and I guess that’s how we ended up with a Roy’s outpost in Orlando.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Filmmaker, author pay homage to this slow creature quickly disappearing

Hawaiʻi used to be home to hundreds and hundreds of unique endemic snail species. Scientists estimate that almost two-thirds of those species are now gone, and conservationists are racing to save the rest. The Conversation spoke with Chris A. Johns, director of the recent documentary "Kāhuli," and Thom van...
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Hawaii All American Rodeo 2022 in Waimanalo

Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Opens at 4pm, Show 7pm. Friday, September 30 – (Family Night) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Saturday, October 1 – (Union Day) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Sunday, October 2 – (Finale Night) Open 2pm, Show 5pm. New Town and Country Stables in...
WAIMANALO, HI
thesilversword.com

Spilling the Beans: the Best Coffee Shops on Oahu

I will never look at coffee the same after moving to Hawaii. Being from Kentucky and having lived for three years in California, I tried plenty coffee spots but never got attached to any. I’ll confess, Starbucks used to be a nice pit stop to make for my daily caffeine. After living in Hawaii for a month, Starbucks is out of the question. I have formed a coffee addiction because the quality and taste of coffee in Hawaii is far better than any on the mainland.
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC

Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
HONOLULU, HI

