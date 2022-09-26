Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiibusiness.com
Capturing the Look and Feel of Old Honolulu
Collectors Kevin Faller, Chester Sebastian and Kevin Sebastian (left to right) opened Old Queen Street Stadium nine months ago to showcase sports memorabilia and what Faller calls the “hall of fame of fabrics and textures of Hawai‘i.”. He says vintage aloha work shirts are a centerpiece of this...
NEW: Posh Caribbean Grill grand opening in Honolulu
Posh Caribbean Grill will offer a wide variety of Caribbean dishes and island favorites like oxtail, jerk chicken and much more.
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu event aims to bring people together through storytelling
"Stories Out Loud" is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and commonality of the human experience through the art of storytelling. Described as a miniature version of The Moth, it's held on the last Thursday of every month on Oʻahu. It was created by Anette Arinix, the Community Coordinator...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
honolulumagazine.com
Must See: “Awakening” Flower Exhibit at Honolulu Museum of Art
Getting lost in blooms—could anything be more ethereal? Stepping into the new “Awakening” exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art is a dreamy endeavor, with strings of flowers of all kinds and colors dangling from the ceiling high above, as if floating in midair. As you meander through the corridor of dried sprigs, you can’t help but feel a sense of quietude. Is it the gently changing botanicals, fading into each other as you move forward like an ombre of herbs, a strange sort of pantomime of seasons? Or is it the way they defy gravity, suspended by their strings, a nexus of frozen florets with you at their center. If an explosion of blossoms had occurred around you and then that moment was stopped forever, what would you hear in the silence? What would you see in the stillness? You’ll want to walk through these curtains of blooms over and over to find out.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
KHON2
Daily hula shows returning to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A longtime tradition is coming back to Ala Moana Center’s main stage this weekend! Beginning Oct. 1, customers can enjoy the 20-minute hula performances at 5 p.m. daily. “With the return of our Centerstage entertainment, we have many performance opportunities available and we encourage local...
Our Anniversary Dinner At Roy’s Ko Olina Hawaii
Sharon and I have an unusual affection for Roy’s Restaurants. The James Beard award-winning chef Roy Yamaguchi started Roy’s in Honolulu in 1988 and the chain eventually became a part of Bloomin Brands. The parent of Outback Steakhouse is based in Tampa and I guess that’s how we ended up with a Roy’s outpost in Orlando.
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiipublicradio.org
Diamond Head Theatre group bids farewell to Ruger Theatre, prepares to move next door
The final performance at Oʻahu’s Ruger Theatre is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2. The Diamond Head Theatre group has called the building home since 1952. Built in the 1930s, it has screened countless movies and presented hundreds of live performances. It’s also been home to thousands of entertainers — both amateur and superstar alike.
LIST: Best dumpling spots to check out in Honolulu
September 26 is observed as national dumpling day!
hawaiipublicradio.org
Filmmaker, author pay homage to this slow creature quickly disappearing
Hawaiʻi used to be home to hundreds and hundreds of unique endemic snail species. Scientists estimate that almost two-thirds of those species are now gone, and conservationists are racing to save the rest. The Conversation spoke with Chris A. Johns, director of the recent documentary "Kāhuli," and Thom van...
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
IN THIS ARTICLE
No more malasada puffs at Leonard’s Bakery (for now)
From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard's Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Hilton Hawaii Timeshare Offer, 5 Nights and 25K Points for $599
Hilton Grand Vacations has a new timeshare offer that will get you a cheap stay in Hawaii. This offer has two options for stays in Honolulu, or Waikoloa. You can get up to five nights and 25,000 Hilton Honors points for just $599. As you know, these deals involve a...
thisweekhawaii.com
Hawaii All American Rodeo 2022 in Waimanalo
Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Opens at 4pm, Show 7pm. Friday, September 30 – (Family Night) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Saturday, October 1 – (Union Day) Open 4pm, Show 7pm. Sunday, October 2 – (Finale Night) Open 2pm, Show 5pm. New Town and Country Stables in...
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesilversword.com
Spilling the Beans: the Best Coffee Shops on Oahu
I will never look at coffee the same after moving to Hawaii. Being from Kentucky and having lived for three years in California, I tried plenty coffee spots but never got attached to any. I’ll confess, Starbucks used to be a nice pit stop to make for my daily caffeine. After living in Hawaii for a month, Starbucks is out of the question. I have formed a coffee addiction because the quality and taste of coffee in Hawaii is far better than any on the mainland.
the university of hawai'i system
Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC
Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
KITV.com
Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalani David was just 24-years-old when he drowned on Sept. 17 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home. Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating worlds, Kalani...
Comments / 0