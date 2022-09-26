ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

sneakernews.com

“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1

Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Photography#Milan#Palm Angels#Italian#American#Sidestripe
hypebeast.com

Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection

Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023

While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”

With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway

From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Dashed With Colorful Markers

After getting through the start of a brand new school year, The Swoosh is continuing to delve out its Grade School offerings and subsequent in-line collections. Drawing upon the graffiti art style of the late Keith Haring that’s been officially linked to Reebok and adidas, the Nike Air Force 1 is joining the influenced kids exclusive pack that already includes a Nike Blazer Mid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90

The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work

The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
APPAREL
Complex

Adidas Is Releasing More AdiFOM Q Sneakers

While the outcome of Ye’s recent list of demands for Adidas and his Yeezy brand remains to be seen, more pairs of one of the shoes that raised his ire are scheduled to release. Internal Adidas documents viewed by Complex highlight an upcoming collection dubbed “Cosmic Way Runners.” Made...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90

As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 37 Returns To The PE Collection Of CBA Champion Guo Ailun

Since its 32nd iteration released in 2017, Jordan Brand has continued to provide global inclusion when it comes to their staple signature silhouette, dawning each offering since with a colorway paying homage to the brand’s first Chinese signee, Guo Ailun. Continuing their annual collaboration with the two-time CBA champion, Jumpman is introducing the PE’s synonymous light jade and white combination to the Air Jordan 37.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Shines In “Metallic Gold”

Although the sneaker world has been eagerly waiting for the Nike Air Max 97 to return to original “Silver Bullet” form for its 25th anniversary, causal and savvy fans alike have been treated to a number of new styles of Christian Tresser’s iconic design. Recently, the full-length...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"

Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
APPAREL

