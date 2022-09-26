Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Pharrell’s adidas NMD S1 RYAT Resurfaces In “Core Black/Solar Red” Colorway
Though on the precipice of releasing yet another new silhouette with adidas, Pharrell and his team have not yet moved on from the NMD S1 RYAT. As revealed by way of official images, the outdoors-inspired silhouette is about to see a brand new colorway, which consists of both “Core Black” and “Solar Red.”
sneakernews.com
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
sneakernews.com
AMBUSH Brings Back The Tailpipe Swoosh With Their Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
Yoon Ahn has enjoyed numerous collaborative releases ever since she joined forces with Nike back in 2018. And following Air Max 180s, Converses, and the like, the designer would reimagine the Dunk High in 2020, adding to the shoe elements inspired by Japan’s passionate car, truck, and bike culture.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
sneakernews.com
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
sneakernews.com
Penny Hardaway’s White/Black Air Foamposite One PE Is Releasing In 2023
2023 is slowly shaping up to be a banner year for the Air Foamposite One. At one point the most coveted sneaker on the market, the Air Foamposite One has since cooled off, although many fans have remained loyal to this 1997 classic. In addition to the return of the...
sneakernews.com
“Picante Red” Gradient Swooshes Animate This Simple Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivers dozens of compelling styles over the last nine months, with a “White,” “Picante Red” and “Wolf Grey”-colored option recently joining the mix. Akin to the ever-popular “White-on-White” pair, the upcoming offering indulges in a...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Dashed With Colorful Markers
After getting through the start of a brand new school year, The Swoosh is continuing to delve out its Grade School offerings and subsequent in-line collections. Drawing upon the graffiti art style of the late Keith Haring that’s been officially linked to Reebok and adidas, the Nike Air Force 1 is joining the influenced kids exclusive pack that already includes a Nike Blazer Mid.
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work
The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
Complex
Adidas Is Releasing More AdiFOM Q Sneakers
While the outcome of Ye’s recent list of demands for Adidas and his Yeezy brand remains to be seen, more pairs of one of the shoes that raised his ire are scheduled to release. Internal Adidas documents viewed by Complex highlight an upcoming collection dubbed “Cosmic Way Runners.” Made...
sneakernews.com
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Returns To The PE Collection Of CBA Champion Guo Ailun
Since its 32nd iteration released in 2017, Jordan Brand has continued to provide global inclusion when it comes to their staple signature silhouette, dawning each offering since with a colorway paying homage to the brand’s first Chinese signee, Guo Ailun. Continuing their annual collaboration with the two-time CBA champion, Jumpman is introducing the PE’s synonymous light jade and white combination to the Air Jordan 37.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 97 Shines In “Metallic Gold”
Although the sneaker world has been eagerly waiting for the Nike Air Max 97 to return to original “Silver Bullet” form for its 25th anniversary, causal and savvy fans alike have been treated to a number of new styles of Christian Tresser’s iconic design. Recently, the full-length...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
