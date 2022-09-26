ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
aarp.org

Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer

The symptoms of ovarian cancer can often be mistaken for other conditions. Here are five signs of ovarian cancer to keep an eye out for.
CANCER
curetoday.com

Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer

Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
survivornet.com

Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
EDINBURG, TX
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Harris#Wdbj#Linus Ovarian Cancer#Health Others#General Health#Lewis Gale Medical Center
Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients

Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Reveals She Has Cancer, 24 Years After Husband’s Death

Katie Couric has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the journalist announced Wednesday. In a post on her personal website, the former Today anchor revealed doctors informed her of her illness a few months ago and she urged others to get checked out. “June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer,” Couric wrote.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Star 93.9

Katie Couric Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Couric made an announcement that shocked people. Katie announced today that she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in June and just finished radiation treatment earlier this month. Katie posted on the website for her media company that she originally received the diagnosis of breast cancer on June 21,...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘Still Giggling!’ Beloved Indiana Fox Anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, Is 11 Months Cancer Free And Living Her Best Life After A Tough Cancer Battle

Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, has been cancer-free for eleven months, and she’s continuing to thrive after beating cancer; she’s enjoying time with friends and family while in remission. Thackston battled colorectal cancer, which spread to her lung. She also recently had a biopsy which showed a growth...
INDIANA STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about the cancer antigen 125 test

The cancer antigen 125 (CA-125) test is a blood test. It measures a protein in the bloodstream that can indicate various health conditions. These include certain types of cancer, such as ovarian cancer, and some benign conditions, such as endometriosis. The CA-125 test measures a certain protein in the blood...
CANCER
WDBJ7.com

Get your kids the right nutrition for good health

(WDBJ) - In the US, one in five children between the ages of six and 19 has a body mass index at or above the 95th percentile, which is considered obese, according to doctors. Many adults in the US are also obese. And when mom and dad are overweight, their kids are 80 percent more likely to have a weight problem, too.
KIDS
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pet Talk, September 28, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Today we are going to talk about interactions with wildlife. Deer, skunks, bears, opossums, and other...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy