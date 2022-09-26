ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Offers To Fund Jordyn Woods’ Business Ideas In Honor Of Her 25th Birthday

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17he0G_0iB4t4at00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdLRd_0iB4t4at00

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Karl-Anthony Towns gave his beaux Jordyn Woods the ultimate birthday gift this year.

In honor of the model’s 25th birthday, the Minnesota Timberwolves star offered to fund two of Woods’ burgeoning businesses. On Sunday, the bustling beauty took to her Instagram to share the sweet news with fans.

“He knows how hard I have been working on these projects, and this is the last step,” Woods wrote, tagging a note from Towns in which he offered to donate capital to her buzzing business ideas in lieu of “material gifts.”

“To My Birthday Girl, Happy 25th Birthday! After this, you get to say you 18 every year like your moms lol …” the letter read, “I know every year I have showered you with material gifts that people wish they could to (King S—) but this year, your 25th year walking this earth, it’s time to go from that girl to a full woman. You pick two businesses you want to start, and I will fund them. It’s time to take that next step in this thing we call life. Te Amo Mucho, let’s take over the world…together. Love, KAT.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns)

Towns kept the love flowing on his Instagram page where he shared a gushy birthday tribute to the Frst Place CEO.

“I could write a letter about your greatness. But the world already knows how I feel. To another 365 love,” the athlete wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

Over the weekend, Woods celebrated her birthday alongside close friends and family in her backyard. On Instagram, one photo captured the star standing next to Towns as he held a two-tier cake decked out with sparklers.

“Safe to say we all had a blast.. this may be my fav party yet 💜 thank you to my friends and family for bringing the best energy 💜 backyard wonderland was a success,” her caption read.

Jordyn Woods has a lot to celebrate this year. In August, the star joined Playboy’s new sex-positive platform Centerfold as a content creator. Last week, the model launched her new SHEIN collaboration that features sexy size-inclusive dresses and evening wear.  Now thanks to her boyfriend’s precious donation, she’ll have some extra capital to keep expanding her business portfolio.

RELATED CONTENT: Jordyn Woods Sets The Record Straight About Pregnancy Rumors

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Jordyn Woods Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With A Backyard Bash + Karl-Anthony Towns Gives Her An Iconic Gift!

Just when we thought Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' relationship couldn’t be any cuter, birthdays roll around!. The NBA star went above and beyond when celebrating his boo’s 25th birthday on September 23. Towns wrote in a heartfelt letter, “To My Birthday Girl, Happy 25th Birthday! After this, you get to say you 18 every year like your moms lol…"
NBA
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordyn Woods
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Take Fans Inside LA Home With Glam Family Photo Shoot

LeBron James opened his doors to Vanity Fair in a stunning new family photo spread published on September 13. LeBron, 37, was featured alongside his wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, in a formal shot as they gathered around a table for a dinner wearing tuxes and dresses. The photo gave fans a peek inside what LeBron’s home life in Los Angeles really looks like. LeBron and his sons rocked traditional tuxedos, though the basketball star opted for a lavender shade for his jacket, while the boys both wore classic black.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karl Anthony Towns
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Home Is Fit for a Large Family! See Photos of Her Stunning Houses

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, along with husband Kody Brown and fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. The large family – plus former sister wife Christine Brown – sold their four homes on a Las Vegas cul-de-sac before purchasing a large piece of land called Coyote Pass. While Kody’s goal was to build one massive house to fit his entire polygamous family, his wives at the time were less than enthused by the prospect. Despite agreeing to divide their land into even quarters and building each wife a home of their own, during a season 16 episode, Kody later played with the idea of building a fifth home for himself to house out-of-town guests.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy