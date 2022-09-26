Karl-Anthony Towns Offers To Fund Jordyn Woods’ Business Ideas In Honor Of Her 25th Birthday

Karl-Anthony Towns gave his beaux Jordyn Woods the ultimate birthday gift this year.

In honor of the model’s 25th birthday, the Minnesota Timberwolves star offered to fund two of Woods’ burgeoning businesses. On Sunday, the bustling beauty took to her Instagram to share the sweet news with fans.

“He knows how hard I have been working on these projects, and this is the last step,” Woods wrote, tagging a note from Towns in which he offered to donate capital to her buzzing business ideas in lieu of “material gifts.”

“To My Birthday Girl, Happy 25th Birthday! After this, you get to say you 18 every year like your moms lol …” the letter read, “I know every year I have showered you with material gifts that people wish they could to (King S—) but this year, your 25th year walking this earth, it’s time to go from that girl to a full woman. You pick two businesses you want to start, and I will fund them. It’s time to take that next step in this thing we call life. Te Amo Mucho, let’s take over the world…together. Love, KAT.”

Towns kept the love flowing on his Instagram page where he shared a gushy birthday tribute to the Frst Place CEO.

“I could write a letter about your greatness. But the world already knows how I feel. To another 365 love,” the athlete wrote.

Over the weekend, Woods celebrated her birthday alongside close friends and family in her backyard. On Instagram, one photo captured the star standing next to Towns as he held a two-tier cake decked out with sparklers.

“Safe to say we all had a blast.. this may be my fav party yet 💜 thank you to my friends and family for bringing the best energy 💜 backyard wonderland was a success,” her caption read.

Jordyn Woods has a lot to celebrate this year. In August, the star joined Playboy’s new sex-positive platform Centerfold as a content creator. Last week, the model launched her new SHEIN collaboration that features sexy size-inclusive dresses and evening wear. Now thanks to her boyfriend’s precious donation, she’ll have some extra capital to keep expanding her business portfolio.

