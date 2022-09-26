Read full article on original website
Vale Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FDX
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Agnico Eagle Mines
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines. Looking at options history for Agnico Eagle Mines AEM we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
What Are Whales Doing With Mastercard
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard. Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With Qualcomm
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Qualcomm QCOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Novavax Whale Trades For September 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Novavax NVAX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
CarMax: Q2 Earnings Insights
CarMax KMX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CarMax missed estimated earnings by 43.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $1.39. Revenue was up $157.00 million from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Aptiv
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Aptiv APTV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Oracle?
Oracle's ORCL short percent of float has risen 21.35% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.70 million shares sold short, which is 1.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Golden Cross Appears Before Apple Investors
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Apple AAPL. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
Expert Ratings for Autoliv
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Autoliv ALV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $88.83 versus the current price of Autoliv at $70.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated...
Polygon Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's MATIC/USD price has fallen 5.78% to $0.74. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $0.74 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past...
Where KLA Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for KLA KLAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $364.0 versus the current price of KLA at $315.69, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated...
Bitcoin Tops This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the oldest cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also showed signs of recovery, gaining past the $1,300 level on Thursday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Analyst Ratings for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs
Within the last quarter, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs has an average price target of $10.7 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.50.
Expert Ratings for PPG Indus
Within the last quarter, PPG Indus PPG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $147.0 versus the current price of PPG Indus at $113.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms META has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 38 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Meta Platforms. The company has an average price target of $220.03 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $140.00.
Expert Ratings for Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman NOC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Northrop Grumman has an average price target of $535.83 with a high of $560.00 and a low of $516.00.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp USB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, U.S. Bancorp has an average price target of $55.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $47.00.
