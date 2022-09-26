Read full article on original website
lander.edu
Lander Librarians Share Highlights of New Book
Lander University’s 2022-2023 community lecture series got underway on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Greenwood Arts Center, with Lander Director of Library Services Lisa Wiecki and Associate Director of Library Services Dr. David Mash sharing highlights of their new book, “Lander University,” published by Arcadia Press. Wiecki said that she and Mash “had always really wanted to do something to showcase the photographs in our archives,” and the book, released in the 150th year since Lander’s founding in Williamston, in 1872, enabled them to do just that. Mash called the process of researching and writing the book “a wonderful intellectual experience.”
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
techaiapp.com
[Vid] FALL for Greenville: A Weekend of Flavor and More to Explore – Pursuitist
Greenville, South Carolina gears up each October for its annual weekend full of flavor and fun — Fall for Greenville — which includes multiple days and nights of tastings, drinks, and musical performances, and the 41st iteration of the gourmet event will be taking place October 14-16, 2022 in the heart of Greenville’s downtown.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Fun for the Whole Family at Strawberry Hill
If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, Strawberry Hill Cooley Farms needs to be on your list. In fact, it should probably be on your bucket list every year. Strawberry Hill and Cooley Farms have been family owned and operated since 1947, and they truly understand and value families. With a cafe, ice cream shop, and produce stand of fresh pumpkins, jellies, jams, corn, and more, you’ll find plenty to satisfy your cravings. Plus, the hay ride and corn maze provide more than enough entertainment and memory-making for a couple of hours.
WYFF4.com
Greenville man diagnosed with Alzheimer's, inspired by Geoff Hart, shares story with others
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease is sharing his story after being inspired by our very own Geoff Hart. He'll participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Greenville this weekend. In 2017, Doyle Campbell of Laurens County was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment after...
The Post and Courier
Greenville auction hall sells 'Holy Grail' of antique signs for $1.5M
GREENVILLE — At the end of August, an auctioneer quickly rattled off prices for a rare gasoline sign inside a hall in Greenville County. Audience members in attendance placed their bids. Others updated their offers online while some called theirs in over the phone — all happening in real time.
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Hurricane Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. "In anticipation of forecasted torrential rain and winds expected from Hurricane Ian, we’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone our 2022 International Festival until Saturday, October 15. Due to a previously scheduled event at Barnet Park, we will be moving International Festival to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Look for details in the coming days as we prepare to welcome the return of Spartanburg’s favorite multicultural celebration!"
gsabizwire.com
Goodwill Opens New Anderson-Area Attended Donation Center; More Donations Mean More Opportunities for Job Seekers
Greenville, SC – Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina is celebrating the grand opening of their second attended donation center (ADC) since August at 1520 East Greenville Street in Anderson, SC. The ADC is set to begin taking donations tomorrow, September 28, 2022, in a newly remodeled unit. Goodwill...
Some residents in Spartanburg take fate of community into their own hands
Some Spartanburg residents are taking the fate of their community into their own hands.
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
FOX Carolina
Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Library was anything but quiet Monday. As calls to challenge books around the country grow, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance against efforts to restrict reading material. “We want to know that...
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Plans unveiled for Simpsonville City Park redevelopment
Representatives from ColeJenest & Stone and Bolton & Menk presented preliminary plans for Simpsonville City Park to city council on Sept. 27. Building an updated playground in the center of the park. Adding a great lawn area with a performance stage. Creating a fountain/water wall on the corner of East...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Bobby
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Bobby. Bobby is five years old and is up to date on all his vaccines, is microchipped and will be getting neutered Tuesday. It costs $95...
Gov. Henry McMaster in Aiken: Critical race theory has no place in South Carolina
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that there's no place for critical race theory in South Carolina's schools. McMaster, a Republican who has been the state's governor since 2017, addressed critical race theory Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Aiken Republican Club. Critical race theory is defined...
FOX Carolina
School districts address false rumors of students using litter boxes, behaving like cats
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate school districts are addressing the rumors that claim the school districts are putting litter boxes out for students who behave like cats and other animals. According to Greenville County Schools, these rumors have been circulating on social media locally and nationally. Here is...
Bitcoin data mining center opens in Spartanburg Co.
On Tuesday, state and local leaders revealed a new bitcoin data mining center in Spartanburg County.
Local trash pickup to continue during storm
Representatives from local waste management providers in Spartanburg, Greenville and Greer said they expect to continue trash pickup as scheduled this week despite the severe weather that may impact the area.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
