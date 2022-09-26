ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lander Librarians Share Highlights of New Book

Lander University’s 2022-2023 community lecture series got underway on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Greenwood Arts Center, with Lander Director of Library Services Lisa Wiecki and Associate Director of Library Services Dr. David Mash sharing highlights of their new book, “Lander University,” published by Arcadia Press. Wiecki said that she and Mash “had always really wanted to do something to showcase the photographs in our archives,” and the book, released in the 150th year since Lander’s founding in Williamston, in 1872, enabled them to do just that. Mash called the process of researching and writing the book “a wonderful intellectual experience.”
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating

A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
Fall Fun for the Whole Family at Strawberry Hill

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, Strawberry Hill Cooley Farms needs to be on your list. In fact, it should probably be on your bucket list every year. Strawberry Hill and Cooley Farms have been family owned and operated since 1947, and they truly understand and value families. With a cafe, ice cream shop, and produce stand of fresh pumpkins, jellies, jams, corn, and more, you’ll find plenty to satisfy your cravings. Plus, the hay ride and corn maze provide more than enough entertainment and memory-making for a couple of hours.
Greenville auction hall sells 'Holy Grail' of antique signs for $1.5M

GREENVILLE — At the end of August, an auctioneer quickly rattled off prices for a rare gasoline sign inside a hall in Greenville County. Audience members in attendance placed their bids. Others updated their offers online while some called theirs in over the phone — all happening in real time.
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Hurricane Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. "In anticipation of forecasted torrential rain and winds expected from Hurricane Ian, we’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone our 2022 International Festival until Saturday, October 15. Due to a previously scheduled event at Barnet Park, we will be moving International Festival to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Look for details in the coming days as we prepare to welcome the return of Spartanburg’s favorite multicultural celebration!"
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
Pet of the Week: Bobby

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Bobby. Bobby is five years old and is up to date on all his vaccines, is microchipped and will be getting neutered Tuesday. It costs $95...
Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
