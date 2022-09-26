ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vale Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard. Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Qualcomm

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Qualcomm QCOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Agnico Eagle Mines

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines. Looking at options history for Agnico Eagle Mines AEM we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Unp#Whales#Open Interest#Strike Price#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Union Pacific Unp#Union Pacific
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
Benzinga

Why Stocks With Bitcoin And Ethereum Exposure Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT are trading higher Tuesday amid an increase in crypto prices, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin climbed back above the $20,000 level on Tuesday and reached its highest levels in more...
STOCKS
u.today

Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whales Move 510 $BTC After Being Dormant for a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale or whales has been moving a large amount of coins that had been dormant for a decade, according to data from the Bitcoin blockchain, which shows some long-term holders are moving their stash during the bear market. According to Philip Swift, creator of the on-chain...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Novavax Whale Trades For September 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Novavax NVAX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Blue Apron Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN shares are trading higher on above-average volume Wednesday amid increased retail interest as investors discuss the stock's short-squeeze potential on social media. Blue Apron stock is trending across social media platforms as investors highlight high short interest in the name. It was the top trending...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Apple Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Apple AAPL. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Energy Transfer

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer ET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Oracle?

Oracle's ORCL short percent of float has risen 21.35% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.70 million shares sold short, which is 1.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
169K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy