LiAngelo Ball Signs With NBA Team, Joins Brothers in League
The middle Ball brother officially joins the NBA for the first time in his career.
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
Four Teams Reportedly Interested in Suns PF Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder's departure is inevitable from the Suns. Here's four potential suitors for the power forward.
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Devin Booker: “That is not the Robert Sarver I Know”
The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons Shares Personal Goal Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season
At Media Day on Monday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons shared his goal for the 2022-23 season after signing a new four-year, $100 million to remain with the team.
3 hottest burning questions facing Timberwolves entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Minnesota Timberwolves are entering the 2022-23 season full of expectations. After a solid regular season that led to the team’s first playoff berth since 2018, Minnesota came up short against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, falling 4-2 after blowing multiple double-digit leads. Despite...
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
Subdued Deandre Ayton is ‘happy’ offseason got done, Suns matched
PHOENIX — To start, I’ve been around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton hundreds of times when he speaks with the media. It is dangerous to read too much into how someone’s tone or body language is for a press conference. Ayton especially is often energetic but has his days when his mood is rather subdued.
Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade
With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
Where NBA Coach of the Year Odds Stand After Celtics' Change
Mazzulla for Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think of his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.
And-Ones: Pinson Rule, Deadline Sellers, M. Gasol, Sampson, Faried
The NBA has instituted a rule change this season that will penalize teams whose bench players and coaches are crowding the sidelines and standing for long periods of time, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel (all Twitter links). Teams will initially be warned, then get a delay-of-game warning, then be assessed a technical foul.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Focused on Stamina, Not Starting for Lonzo Ball
Why Dosunmu focused on stamina, not starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask Ayo Dosunmu where he specifically wants to most improve over his impressive rookie season and you won’t hear a statistic or even a specific basketball skill. “Stamina,” the Chicago Bulls guard said following...
NBA Championship Odds Entering Training Camp
The Celtics are the NBA championship favorites at SI Sportsbook, slightly ahead of last year’s champion Warriors.
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at the top, Jazz bringing up the rear with the preseason here
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 preseason is starting, teams are pretty much set with their rosters. The Golden
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown
Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
Steve Nash Takes Same Approach as Doc Rivers With Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash follows the same trend as Doc Rivers when it comes to Ben Simmons' jump shot.
