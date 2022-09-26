ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Community invited to join RCPD, BBQ Team at National Night Out

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to join RCPD and its BBQ Team at National Night Out. The Riley Co. Police Department says it has invited the community to join members for free food and a meet-and-greet with personnel, specialty teams, vehicles and other local emergency service units at National Night Out.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Community member comes to the rescue after Emporia bee-tastrophe

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia community member has come to the rescue after a small bee-tastrophe. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says an amazing community member is setting up traps on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, in the alley between 600 Commercial and Merchant St. to take care of a bee infestation.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Cars
City
Perry, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
WIBW

Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Wamego community to band together for Match Day in October

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego community will band together in early October for the annual Match Day benefit. The Wamego Community Foundation says it will host its fourth annual Match Day to benefit the community on Oct. 6. It said all donations between $25 and $5,000 will be eligible for a 50% match from about $80,000 in available matching funds.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail offers drive-thru flu shot clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced its flu shot clinic locations and times for 2022. Stormont Vail Health says it will host a variety of flu shot clinics again in 2022 for established patients who have previously had a flu shot. It said a list of scheduled clinics is as follows:
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Parks And Rec#First State Bank Of Perry
WIBW

Portion of Shawnee Co. road closes for gas line installation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of Dupont Rd. in Shawnee Co. has closed for a gas line installation. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Shawnee County says Traffic Control Services closed SE Dupont Rd. between 4821 and 4830 due to a gas line installation with Kansas Gas Service. Weather permitting, the...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

L.A. business owner returns to share story, advice to Washburn students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Los Angeles business owner returned to Kansas to share his success story with college students on Monday, September 26, at Washburn University. Washburn students heard from the co-owner of the Los Angeles skincare company “Mindi Walters Skincare” and Topeka native Christopher Szamosszegi. He...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Plates and Pours Tour coming to downtown Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan is hosting their 6th annual Plates and Pours: A Tasting Tour of Downtown tour this coming Tuesday October 4th. This year’s event is a premium culinary experience, and gives you access to exclusive food and beverages at 13 Downtown Manhattan businesses. People who...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Cars
WIBW

Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
TOPEKA, KS
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Crews respond to possible electrical fire in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a possible electrical fire Tuesday morning in central Topeka. Firefighters were called around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to a three-story house at 1261 S.W. Tyler on a report of smoke in the basement. Initial reports indicated the smoke may have been coming from a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail ranks similar to Mayo Clinic in new hospital review model

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s services have ranked similarly to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in a new hospital review model. Stormont Vail Health says Becker’s Hospital Review reported a new benchmark model which provides a comparison of hospitals in the U.S. similar to the nation’s top 10.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Community Thanksgiving Foundation accepts donations for 55th annual dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is now accepting donations for the 55th annual holiday dinner. Members of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation say they are preparing for the 55th annual dinner to be served at Ag Hall in the Stormont Vail Event Center on Thursday, Nov. 24.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy