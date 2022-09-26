Read full article on original website
Community invited to join RCPD, BBQ Team at National Night Out
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to join RCPD and its BBQ Team at National Night Out. The Riley Co. Police Department says it has invited the community to join members for free food and a meet-and-greet with personnel, specialty teams, vehicles and other local emergency service units at National Night Out.
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
Community member comes to the rescue after Emporia bee-tastrophe
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia community member has come to the rescue after a small bee-tastrophe. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says an amazing community member is setting up traps on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, in the alley between 600 Commercial and Merchant St. to take care of a bee infestation.
Students gather Wednesday morning outside schools for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer rally
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Topeka, across the nation and around the world gathered Wednesday morning for the annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally outside their schools. In Topeka, about 35 students and faculty members took part in the prayer gathering outside Cair Paravel Latin...
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
Wamego community to band together for Match Day in October
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego community will band together in early October for the annual Match Day benefit. The Wamego Community Foundation says it will host its fourth annual Match Day to benefit the community on Oct. 6. It said all donations between $25 and $5,000 will be eligible for a 50% match from about $80,000 in available matching funds.
Stormont Vail offers drive-thru flu shot clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced its flu shot clinic locations and times for 2022. Stormont Vail Health says it will host a variety of flu shot clinics again in 2022 for established patients who have previously had a flu shot. It said a list of scheduled clinics is as follows:
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
Topeka coffee shop owner encourages employment for people with disabilities
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Topeka woman is providing opportunities to a community that may sometimes go unseen, all inside of a small, locally owned coffee shop. There’s nothing like starting your day with a fresh cup of coffee or at least a friendly smile from your local barista. Caitlyn Halsey is the owner of Dialogue Coffee […]
Portion of Shawnee Co. road closes for gas line installation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of Dupont Rd. in Shawnee Co. has closed for a gas line installation. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Shawnee County says Traffic Control Services closed SE Dupont Rd. between 4821 and 4830 due to a gas line installation with Kansas Gas Service. Weather permitting, the...
L.A. business owner returns to share story, advice to Washburn students
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Los Angeles business owner returned to Kansas to share his success story with college students on Monday, September 26, at Washburn University. Washburn students heard from the co-owner of the Los Angeles skincare company “Mindi Walters Skincare” and Topeka native Christopher Szamosszegi. He...
Plates and Pours Tour coming to downtown Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan is hosting their 6th annual Plates and Pours: A Tasting Tour of Downtown tour this coming Tuesday October 4th. This year’s event is a premium culinary experience, and gives you access to exclusive food and beverages at 13 Downtown Manhattan businesses. People who...
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
Crews respond to possible electrical fire in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a possible electrical fire Tuesday morning in central Topeka. Firefighters were called around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to a three-story house at 1261 S.W. Tyler on a report of smoke in the basement. Initial reports indicated the smoke may have been coming from a...
Topeka Fire Department crews make quick work of dumpster blaze outside Family Dollar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a dumpster fire early Monday outside a store on the city’s east side. The blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. on the back side of the Family Dollar store at 501 S.E. 21st. When crews arrived, they found flames and...
Stormont Vail ranks similar to Mayo Clinic in new hospital review model
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s services have ranked similarly to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in a new hospital review model. Stormont Vail Health says Becker’s Hospital Review reported a new benchmark model which provides a comparison of hospitals in the U.S. similar to the nation’s top 10.
Community Thanksgiving Foundation accepts donations for 55th annual dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is now accepting donations for the 55th annual holiday dinner. Members of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation say they are preparing for the 55th annual dinner to be served at Ag Hall in the Stormont Vail Event Center on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Shawnee to launch traffic study along K-7 corridor
The traffic study will help Shawnee, Kansas, city leaders determine when road upgrades are needed as more development occurs.
