Heat wave to raise inland temperatures in Ventura County through Wednesday

A heat wave will elevate temperatures among inland parts of Ventura County through Wednesday, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be coolest along the coast, with highs in the mid to upper 70s at the beach and in the mid to upper 80s in coastal cities like Ventura and Oxnard.

Coastal valleys, including Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley, will have highs in the 90s and could reach 100 degrees in some areas. The heat wave is expected to peak on Tuesday.

A heat advisory is in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday among inland valleys and mountain areas. No temperature records are expected to be broken during the heat wave.

David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service, said this heat wave will be much shorter and less intense than the heat wave at the beginning of the month, which shattered records and persisted for 10 days.

"By Thursday it's over," Sweet said. "Even on Wednesday, it will start to cool."

The National Weather Service said so-called sundowner winds around dusk on Monday and Tuesday could gust to 45 mph. The heat will elevate the risk of wildfires and the strong winds have to the potential to create erratic conditions for flames.

The weather service urged residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, stay hydrated and check up on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning.

Beat the heat

Experts urge people to prepare and stay safe in the heat. Here are some tips:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Limit time outdoors and pace yourself.

Wear loose, lightweight clothing in light colors.

Do not leave anyone or any pets locked in vehicles.

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

Wear sunscreen.

For more hot weather tips, visit cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html.

Associated Press reports contributed to this story.

