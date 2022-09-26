ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Heat wave to raise inland temperatures in Ventura County through Wednesday

By Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1NHc_0iB4rbN500

A heat wave will elevate temperatures among inland parts of Ventura County through Wednesday, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be coolest along the coast, with highs in the mid to upper 70s at the beach and in the mid to upper 80s in coastal cities like Ventura and Oxnard.

Coastal valleys, including Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley, will have highs in the 90s and could reach 100 degrees in some areas. The heat wave is expected to peak on Tuesday.

A heat advisory is in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday among inland valleys and mountain areas. No temperature records are expected to be broken during the heat wave.

David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service, said this heat wave will be much shorter and less intense than the heat wave at the beginning of the month, which shattered records and persisted for 10 days.

"By Thursday it's over," Sweet said. "Even on Wednesday, it will start to cool."

The National Weather Service said so-called sundowner winds around dusk on Monday and Tuesday could gust to 45 mph. The heat will elevate the risk of wildfires and the strong winds have to the potential to create erratic conditions for flames.

The weather service urged residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, stay hydrated and check up on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning.

Beat the heat

Experts urge people to prepare and stay safe in the heat. Here are some tips:

  • Drink plenty of fluids.
  • Limit time outdoors and pace yourself.
  • Wear loose, lightweight clothing in light colors.
  • Do not leave anyone or any pets locked in vehicles.
  • Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
  • Wear sunscreen.

For more hot weather tips, visit cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html.

Associated Press reports contributed to this story.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Sweltering heat back in Southern California this week

A spell of high heat starts up again today, and will last until at least Wednesday.Triple-digit temperatures are forecast for much of Southern California, with highs between 10 and 20 degrees above normal on the coasts, in the valleys, foothills, and in the lower mountains.An excessive heat warning is in place through Wednesday, but the heat is expected to peak Tuesday, when temperatures could reach 103 degrees.According to the National Weather Service, the hottest areas will be the interior coastal areas, and valleys of Ventura and LA counties. People who are working or exercising outdoors should be especially careful.However, this won't be a repeat of the heat wave that broiled much of the state at the start of September — forecasters say this heat spell will be between six and 10 degrees cooler, and about seven days shorter.But the heat is still a concern with fire season in full swing. Dry conditions have firefighters on high alert, but if there is a fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department will have extra help from the air with two new Super Scoopers that were recently leased from Canada.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause

The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
City
Simi Valley, CA
kclu.org

New VA facility opens on South Coast

A long sought new veterans clinic on the South Coast is now up and running in Ventura County. It’s expected to save some veterans trips to Los Angeles for specialized services. The VA’s new 50,000 square foot facility is at 5250 Ralston Road in Ventura. It replaces the old...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?

In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Coast stays mild, inland temps soar

The first weekend of fall is expected to be a warm one, with temperatures above average for some spots. The Central Coast is the only spot holding onto cooler temperatures due to onshore trends and a possible marine layer Saturday morning. Offshore flow is keeping temperatures warm, especially for inland communities. Even though the Central The post Coast stays mild, inland temps soar appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sweet
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

“Lisa” Brush Fire Breaks Out In Castaic Near Freeway

A small brush fire, dubbed the Lisa Fire, broke out near the 5 Freeway in Castaic on Tuesday evening, affecting traffic. The fire, named the Lisa Fire, was reported on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway near Parker Road in Castaic, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs.
CASTAIC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Air Conditioning#Hot Weather#This Heat
Santa Clarita Radio

When It Comes To Mosquitos, What’s The Best Plan Of Attack?

The summer and fall months can be a fun, relaxing time for everyone, but how relaxing can it be when mosquitos are all around biting us at every opportunity?. It’s time to take your time back by calling Unipest. Unipest has proudly served the Santa Clarita community for over...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kclu.org

Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package

Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.
OJAI, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy