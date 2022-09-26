ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Kyle Neddenriep's Indiana high school football AP poll ballot going into Week 7

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395WZp_0iB4rWuK00

My Associated Press high school football ballot going into Week 7 (full poll will be released Tuesday)

Class 6A

  1. Center Grove (5-1)
  2. Brownsburg (6-0)
  3. Hamilton Southeastern (6-0)
  4. Ben Davis (4-2)
  5. Cathedral (4-1)
  6. Carmel (4-2)
  7. Fishers (4-2)
  8. Crown Point (6-0)
  9. Westfield (3-3)
  10. Zionsville (4-2)

Class 5A

  1. Merrillville (5-1)
  2. Whiteland (5-1)
  3. Fort Wayne Snider (5-1)
  4. Mishawaka (6-0)
  5. Harrison (5-1)
  6. Franklin (4-2)
  7. Valparaiso (4-2)
  8. Bloomington South (5-1)
  9. Plainfield (3-3)
  10. Castle (4-2)

Class 4A

  1. New Palestine (6-0)
  2. Roncalli (6-0)
  3. East Central (5-1)
  4. Martinsville (5-1)
  5. New Prairie (6-0)
  6. NorthWood (6-0)
  7. Kokomo (6-0)
  8. Evansville Reitz (6-0)
  9. Brebeuf Jesuit (3-2)
  10. Mooresville (5-1)

Class 3A

  1. Bishop Chatard (4-2)
  2. West Lafayette (6-0)
  3. Gibson Southern (6-0)
  4. Lawrenceburg (5-1)
  5. Norwell (6-0)
  6. Owen Valley (6-0)
  7. Tri-West (4-2)
  8. Western Boone (5-1)
  9. Oak Hill (6-0)
  10. Guerin Catholic (3-3)

Class 2A

  1. Linton-Stockton (6-0)
  2. Evansville Mater Dei (4-2)
  3. Scecina (5-1)
  4. Andrean (4-2)
  5. LaVille (6-0)
  6. Triton Central (5-1)
  7. Heritage Christian (4-2)
  8. Lafayette Central Catholic (4-2)
  9. Eastside (4-2)
  10. Southmont (6-0)

Class A

  1. Lutheran (6-0)
  2. Adams Central (6-0)
  3. North Judson (6-0)
  4. Park Tudor (5-1)
  5. Sheridan (5-1)
  6. North Decatur (6-0)
  7. Tri (5-1)
  8. South Putnam (5-1)
  9. Triton (5-1)
  10. Tecumseh (6-0)

Comments / 0

Related
The Courier & Press

Indiana high school football: Week 7 Evansville-area scores, schedule and streaming links

EVANSVILLE — Temperatures are dropping. Sunsets are coming earlier. The end of September means football season is winding down. Or is it heating up?. Below is the schedule for local Week 7 games with links to online radio broadcasts and video streams included where applicable. (If a broadcast is missing, please contact clindskog@gannett.com and it will be added to the list.)
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WSLS

Indiana student earns highest score possible on AP Calculus exam

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – One Indiana student is beating the odds, earning the highest score possible on an Advanced Placement Calculus exam. Penn High School announced in a press release that junior Felix Zhang is now the only person in the world to make a perfect score of 108 out of 108.
MISHAWAKA, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IHSAA girls soccer sectionals: Scores, schedule, updated pairings

Below are schedules, scores and pairings for the 2022 Indiana high school girls soccer sectional tournaments.  Sectional action runs Oct. 3-8, with the 48 sectional champions advancing to regionals on Oct. 13 and 15, followed by semistates on Oct. 22. The six state championship games will be played Oct. 28-29 at IUPUI's Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis. ...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ap Poll#High School Football#Cathedral#American Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#My Associated Press#Christian
WRBI Radio

Batesville Middle School Volleyball

The BMS 7th grade volleyball won the first round of the SEI tourney by defeating South Ripley 25-15, 25-14. The top servers were Madi Dierckman with 16 points including 6 aces. Katie Wilhelm had 11 points with 5 aces. Jersey Trenkamp had 6 points, and 2 aces. Cora Miller, Isabel Meyer, and Payton Yorn each had 1 service point. The team was strong at the net. Katie Wilhelm had 5 kills. Leah Meyer and Molly Gesell each had 2 kills. Jersey Trenkamp and Madi Deirckman each had a kill. Isabel Meyer, Abby Miller, and Marley Denning continue with strong passing in the back row. The team travels to South Dearborn for round 2.
BATESVILLE, IN
WTHI

State ranked Loogootee tennis ready for boys state tourney

The Indiana High School boys tennis sectionals get underway this week. Loogootee enters the state tourney the highest ranked team in the Wabash Valley. The 1A Lions are ranked 23rd overall in the state. They'll take a 15-2 record into their sectional semifinal match Wednesday against Northeast Dubois.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy