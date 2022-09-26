Kyle Neddenriep's Indiana high school football AP poll ballot going into Week 7
My Associated Press high school football ballot going into Week 7 (full poll will be released Tuesday)
Class 6A
- Center Grove (5-1)
- Brownsburg (6-0)
- Hamilton Southeastern (6-0)
- Ben Davis (4-2)
- Cathedral (4-1)
- Carmel (4-2)
- Fishers (4-2)
- Crown Point (6-0)
- Westfield (3-3)
- Zionsville (4-2)
Class 5A
- Merrillville (5-1)
- Whiteland (5-1)
- Fort Wayne Snider (5-1)
- Mishawaka (6-0)
- Harrison (5-1)
- Franklin (4-2)
- Valparaiso (4-2)
- Bloomington South (5-1)
- Plainfield (3-3)
- Castle (4-2)
Class 4A
- New Palestine (6-0)
- Roncalli (6-0)
- East Central (5-1)
- Martinsville (5-1)
- New Prairie (6-0)
- NorthWood (6-0)
- Kokomo (6-0)
- Evansville Reitz (6-0)
- Brebeuf Jesuit (3-2)
- Mooresville (5-1)
Class 3A
- Bishop Chatard (4-2)
- West Lafayette (6-0)
- Gibson Southern (6-0)
- Lawrenceburg (5-1)
- Norwell (6-0)
- Owen Valley (6-0)
- Tri-West (4-2)
- Western Boone (5-1)
- Oak Hill (6-0)
- Guerin Catholic (3-3)
Class 2A
- Linton-Stockton (6-0)
- Evansville Mater Dei (4-2)
- Scecina (5-1)
- Andrean (4-2)
- LaVille (6-0)
- Triton Central (5-1)
- Heritage Christian (4-2)
- Lafayette Central Catholic (4-2)
- Eastside (4-2)
- Southmont (6-0)
Class A
- Lutheran (6-0)
- Adams Central (6-0)
- North Judson (6-0)
- Park Tudor (5-1)
- Sheridan (5-1)
- North Decatur (6-0)
- Tri (5-1)
- South Putnam (5-1)
- Triton (5-1)
- Tecumseh (6-0)
